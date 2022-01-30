Do you have a power cut? Full list of facilities offering hot food and warm showers and emergency contact numbers

Leisure centres and food vans across the region are offering their services to the public today to support local residents through Storm Corrie.
Residents who have been enduring a loss of power or water are being invited to make use of local facilities.
Hot meals are also being prepared and distributed by a number of vendors in a host of communities.
It comes as communities across the region come together to weather Storm Corrie following a weekend fraught with adverse weather and disruption.
Here’s a rundown of the various amenities on offer today:
Refreshments
SSEN say customers unable to access welfare facilities and who remain off supply may claim back the cost of meals up to £15 per person.
They are being asked to keep copies of receipts for any claims and any vulnerable customer who requires alternative arrangements but is unable to arrange themselves, is encouraged to contact SSEN’s teams by calling 105.
The below lists will be updated as and when we have more information.
SSEN has deployed welfare facilities to the following locations:
· Aberchirder, Bowling Club car park – Steak Bar – today from 8am
· Aviemore, Forestry Commission Car Park, Cairngorm Road – Whytes Food Van – today from 8am. Located by the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally taking place today.
· Aviemore, The Winking Owl, Grampian Road – today 12.30pmto 8pm
· Braemar, carpark beside the Fife Arms Hotel – today from 9.30am
· Banff, Banff Springs Hotel layby – The One Pot Stop – today from 9am to 3pm
· Buckie, Marine Hotel – today from 12pm to 2pm and 5pm to 7.45pm
· Dulnain Bridge, Roches Moutonnees carpark – Highland Hog Roast Food Van – today from 8am
· Elgin, Laichmoray Hotel – today 12pm to 8pm, booking required
· Fyvie, outside the Co-op– Steak Bar – today from 8am
· Keith, Royal Hotel – today 1pm to 8pm, booking required
· Kemnay, Aquithie Road – Steak Bar – today from 8am
· Kintore, Chip Shop – Fish and Chips – today from 8am
· Macduff, The Knowes Hotel – today from 9am to 2pm and then 5pm to 8pm
· Methlick, Bowling Green car park – fish and chips today from 8am
· Tarland, The Square – Steak Bar – today from 8am
· Whitehills, The Galley Seafood Restaurant & Café – today 12pm to 3pm
· Whitestone, today from 8am
Aberdeenshire Council are also offering refreshments to individuals in need of a hot meal. The food is being prepared by the council’s school catering teams.
Meals are available in the following school canteens until 5pm:
- Banchory Academy
- Aboyne Academy
- Inverurie Academy
- Turriff Academy
- Alford Academy
In Aberdeen, Kingswells Community Centre and Carnegie Hall are open until 8pm for hot drinks, to heat up or to power electronic devices.
Wash facilities and charging points
Leisure centres will also open their doors today to provide wash facilities and charging points.
The following facilities, run by Live Life Aberdeenshire, will be open to the public:
- Aboyne Swimming Pool
- Alford Community Campus
- Alford Ski Centre
- Banchory Sports Village
- Deveron Community and Sports Centre
- Ellon Community Campus
- Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre
- Huntly Swimming Pool and Fitness Suite
- Inverbervie Sports Centre
- Inverurie Community Campus
- Macduff Sports Centre
- Mearns Academy Community Campus
- Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre
- Portlethen Swimming Pool and Academy Sports Facilities
- Stonehaven Leisure Centre
- Turriff Swimming Pool
- Westhill Swimming Pool
- Get Active – Jesmond
- Aberdeen Tennis Centre – Westburn
- Adventure Aberdeen snowsports
- Bridge of Don swimming pool
- Bucksburn swimming pool
- Get Active at Alex Collie
- Get Active at Beach Leisure
- Get Active at Beacon
- Get Active at Cults
- Get Active at Kincorth
- Get Active at Peterculter
- Get Active at Sheddocksley
- Linx ice arena
- Tullos swimming pool
Emergency contact numbers
If you need help, or need to report fallen trees – via Police on 101
Power outages – via SSEN on 105
Non-urgent medical issues – via NHS on 111
Emergency council housing repairs – 03456 08 12 03
Emergency social care 03456 08 12 06
If you can’t use private water because of the power outage you are advised to source bottled water. But if you can’t, contact the assistance line on 0808 196 3384 for advice or support.
