Do you have a power cut? Full list of facilities offering hot food and warm showers and emergency contact numbers

Leisure centres and food vans across the region are offering their services to the public today to support local residents through Storm Corrie.

Residents who have been enduring a loss of power or water are being invited to make use of local facilities.

Hot meals are also being prepared and distributed by a number of vendors in a host of communities.

It comes as communities across the region come together to weather Storm Corrie following a weekend fraught with adverse weather and disruption.

Here’s a rundown of the various amenities on offer today:

Refreshments

SSEN say customers unable to access welfare facilities and who remain off supply may claim back the cost of meals up to £15 per person.

They are being asked to keep copies of receipts for any claims and any vulnerable customer who requires alternative arrangements but is unable to arrange themselves, is encouraged to contact SSEN’s teams by calling 105.

The below lists will be updated as and when we have more information.

SSEN has deployed welfare facilities to the following locations:

· Aberchirder, Bowling Club car park – Steak Bar – today from 8am

· Aviemore, Forestry Commission Car Park, Cairngorm Road – Whytes Food Van – today from 8am. Located by the Aviemore Sled Dog Rally taking place today.

· Aviemore, The Winking Owl, Grampian Road – today 12.30pmto 8pm

· Braemar, carpark beside the Fife Arms Hotel – today from 9.30am

· Banff, Banff Springs Hotel layby – The One Pot Stop – today from 9am to 3pm

· Buckie, Marine Hotel – today from 12pm to 2pm and 5pm to 7.45pm

· Dulnain Bridge, Roches Moutonnees carpark – Highland Hog Roast Food Van – today from 8am

· Elgin, Laichmoray Hotel – today 12pm to 8pm, booking required

· Fyvie, outside the Co-op– Steak Bar – today from 8am

· Keith, Royal Hotel – today 1pm to 8pm, booking required

· Kemnay, Aquithie Road – Steak Bar – today from 8am

· Kintore, Chip Shop – Fish and Chips – today from 8am

· Macduff, The Knowes Hotel – today from 9am to 2pm and then 5pm to 8pm

· Methlick, Bowling Green car park – fish and chips today from 8am

· Tarland, The Square – Steak Bar – today from 8am

· Whitehills, The Galley Seafood Restaurant & Café – today 12pm to 3pm

· Whitestone, today from 8am

Aberdeenshire Council are also offering refreshments to individuals in need of a hot meal. The food is being prepared by the council’s school catering teams.

Meals are available in the following school canteens until 5pm:

Banchory Academy

Academy Aboyne Academy

Academy Inverurie Academy

Academy Turriff Academy

Academy Alford Academy

In Aberdeen, Kingswells Community Centre and Carnegie Hall are open until 8pm for hot drinks, to heat up or to power electronic devices.

Wash facilities and charging points

Leisure centres will also open their doors today to provide wash facilities and charging points.

The following facilities, run by Live Life Aberdeenshire, will be open to the public:

Aboyne Swimming Pool

Swimming Pool Alford Community Campus

Community Campus Alford Ski Centre

Ski Centre Banchory Sports Village

Sports Village Deveron Community and Sports Centre

Community and Sports Centre Ellon Community Campus

Community Campus Fraserburgh Community and Sports Centre

Community and Sports Centre Huntly Swimming Pool and Fitness Suite

Swimming Pool and Fitness Suite Inverbervie Sports Centre

Sports Centre Inverurie Community Campus

Community Campus Macduff Sports Centre

Sports Centre Mearns Academy Community Campus

Academy Community Campus Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre

Leisure and Community Centre Portlethen Swimming Pool and Academy Sports Facilities

Swimming Pool and Academy Sports Facilities Stonehaven Leisure Centre

Leisure Centre Turriff Swimming Pool

Swimming Pool Westhill Swimming Pool

Swimming Pool Get Active – Jesmond

Aberdeen Tennis Centre – Westburn

Adventure Aberdeen snowsports

Bridge of Don swimming pool

swimming pool Bucksburn swimming pool

swimming pool Get Active at Alex Collie

Get Active at Beach Leisure

Get Active at Beacon

Get Active at Cults

Get Active at Kincorth

Get Active at Peterculter

Get Active at Sheddocksley

Linx ice arena

Tullos swimming pool

Emergency contact numbers

If you need help, or need to report fallen trees – via Police on 101

Power outages – via SSEN on 105

Non-urgent medical issues – via NHS on 111

Emergency council housing repairs – 03456 08 12 03

Emergency social care 03456 08 12 06

If you can’t use private water because of the power outage you are advised to source bottled water. But if you can’t, contact the assistance line on 0808 196 3384 for advice or support.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest as it happens on our Storm Corrie Live Blog, HERE.