Starbucks plans for Bridge of Don site approved

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Global coffee chain Starbucks will be heading to Bridge of Don as planning permission for a new cafe and drive-thru has been given the go-ahead.

Kemble Estates previously submitted plans for a coffee shop on Intown Road in 2020 but it was refused due to concerns that the surrounding roads would be brought to a standstill by coffee lovers.

However, despite the knock-back, the developer brewed up new proposals for the 24-hour outlet.

The firm noted that junction improvements and new road markings had been put in place on Broadfield Road and would limit any impact on traffic.

Kemble Estates also said that traffic surveys had been carried out and showed that the road would manage to cope with vehicles going to and from the new development.

Plans for Starbucks were unanimously agreed

The latest proposal was unanimously agreed by Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee today.

The new Starbucks will sit next to the KFC drive-thru restaurant which opened in late 2020.

The site will have 25 car parking spaces with disabled bays and electric vehicle charging points.

Cycle and motorcycle spaces will also be included and there will be space for outdoor seating.

A planning statement issued by Halliday Fraser Munro noted the recent approval of 650 homes at nearby Silverburn and Cloverhill and said the new coffee shop would serve workers and residents in these areas.

The firm also said that while there are “very few” coffee shops in Bridge of Don the recent opening of a cafe at the former AECC site by the King’s Community Church showed that there is “demand” for such a facility in the area.

Bridge of Don Community Council had objected to both of the Starbucks plans and said the outlet would lead to “undue traffic backlog and chaos” in the surrounding area.

The Intown Road site was originally a car show room that closed in 2009 and was later demolished in 2013 when a new operator was never found despite “extensive” marketing efforts.

Planning permission was granted in 2012 for an industrial unit and office space on the site however did not attract any interest.