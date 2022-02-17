Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Dream house hunting in Aberdeen? Tick all your boxes with these options

In partnership with Bancon Homes
February 17, 2022, 2:37 pm
Dream house hunting in Aberdeen can seem like a daunting exercise, especially if you have a considerable amount of boxes to tick. You may think compromise is inevitable; there’s no way you can have it all, right? Think again.

Bancon Homes‘ developments are designed to satisfy home owners’ every desire, whether that’s with a garden on your doorstep or a buzzing cosmopolitan landscape.

Read on for a sneak peak into a couple of Aberdeen’s prime property developments in ideal locations…

The Aspire Residence: New build, luxury apartments

Exterior of luxury apartments at The Aspire Residence
Exterior of luxury apartments at The Aspire Residence

When dream house hunting in Aberdeen, do you picture yourself living in a luxury apartment which benefits from numerous cosmopolitan attractions?

Do you also long for a home which is close to the sea and walking distance from gorgeous parks and wholesome, country walks?

It wouldn’t be possible to have both, right?

Wrong!

Set in Aberdeen’s iconic West End, The Aspire Residence is a stunning development of one and two bedroom executive apartments in an exclusive, vibrant location.

And as its name symbolises, this development aims to meet the needs of everyone dream house hunting in Aberdeen.

The luxurious apartments benefit from secure vehicle access and dedicated parking, as well as theatres, museums, big brand retailers, restaurants and bars all within easy walking distance.

And, for those who enjoy the outdoors, The Aspire Residence is just minutes away from the beach and the beautiful Duthie Park!

Luxury interiors at The Aspire Residence
Luxury interiors at The Aspire Residence

Amazing features of homes at The Aspire Residence:

  • Contemporary West End living spaces
  • German designer kitchens
  • Quality appliances and stunning finishes
  • Stylish bathrooms with Porcelanosa tiling
  • Lift access and secure parking
  • Superfast broadband connectivity
  • Landscaped communal gardens

The Reserve at Eden: New build homes in Aberdeen

Exterior of the luxury Reaburn at The Reserve of Eden
Exterior of the luxury Reaburn at The Reserve of Eden

Are you on the lookout for a beautiful, detached home with numerous bedrooms, suitable for a growing family or simply someone who needs space?

When dream house hunting in Aberdeen, do you seek easy access to bustling city life, but also long for the security of a small, friendly community?

Again, Bancon Homes has the answer. 

With up to four bedrooms and a sizeable back garden, properties at The Reserve at Eden are ideally located in the heart of the AB15, in an exclusive and welcoming development.

Indeed, with The Reserve at Eden, you don’t have to choose between a large home with a family friendly garden and a handy, city location.

And you don’t have to sacrifice the number of bedrooms you have for the number of amenities on your doorstep.

This development brings together large living spaces with access to the city centre and Aberdeen’s exclusive west end within minutes!

Beautiful family dining room and kitchen at The Reserve of Eden
Beautiful family dining rooms at The Reserve of Eden

Amazing features of homes at The Reserve at Eden:

  • Light, airy and flexible family living spaces
  • Designer kitchens, premium appliances and stunning finishes
  • Spacious bedrooms – many with oak finish fitted wardrobes
  • En-suites and family bathrooms with contemporary white fittings and premium Porcelanosa tiling
  • Excellent storage space
  • Large gardens and dedicated garage/parking options

For more information on either luxury development, visit the Bancon Homes website.

