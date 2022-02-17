[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dream house hunting in Aberdeen can seem like a daunting exercise, especially if you have a considerable amount of boxes to tick. You may think compromise is inevitable; there’s no way you can have it all, right? Think again.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Bancon Homes‘ developments are designed to satisfy home owners’ every desire, whether that’s with a garden on your doorstep or a buzzing cosmopolitan landscape.

Read on for a sneak peak into a couple of Aberdeen’s prime property developments in ideal locations…

The Aspire Residence: New build, luxury apartments

When dream house hunting in Aberdeen, do you picture yourself living in a luxury apartment which benefits from numerous cosmopolitan attractions?

Do you also long for a home which is close to the sea and walking distance from gorgeous parks and wholesome, country walks?

It wouldn’t be possible to have both, right?

Wrong!

Set in Aberdeen’s iconic West End, The Aspire Residence is a stunning development of one and two bedroom executive apartments in an exclusive, vibrant location.

And as its name symbolises, this development aims to meet the needs of everyone dream house hunting in Aberdeen.

The luxurious apartments benefit from secure vehicle access and dedicated parking, as well as theatres, museums, big brand retailers, restaurants and bars all within easy walking distance.

And, for those who enjoy the outdoors, The Aspire Residence is just minutes away from the beach and the beautiful Duthie Park!

Amazing features of homes at The Aspire Residence:

Contemporary West End living spaces

German designer kitchens

Quality appliances and stunning finishes

Stylish bathrooms with Porcelanosa tiling

Lift access and secure parking

Superfast broadband connectivity

Landscaped communal gardens

The Reserve at Eden: New build homes in Aberdeen

Are you on the lookout for a beautiful, detached home with numerous bedrooms, suitable for a growing family or simply someone who needs space?

When dream house hunting in Aberdeen, do you seek easy access to bustling city life, but also long for the security of a small, friendly community?

Again, Bancon Homes has the answer.

With up to four bedrooms and a sizeable back garden, properties at The Reserve at Eden are ideally located in the heart of the AB15, in an exclusive and welcoming development.

Indeed, with The Reserve at Eden, you don’t have to choose between a large home with a family friendly garden and a handy, city location.

And you don’t have to sacrifice the number of bedrooms you have for the number of amenities on your doorstep.

This development brings together large living spaces with access to the city centre and Aberdeen’s exclusive west end within minutes!

Amazing features of homes at The Reserve at Eden:

Light, airy and flexible family living spaces

Designer kitchens, premium appliances and stunning finishes

Spacious bedrooms – many with oak finish fitted wardrobes

En-suites and family bathrooms with contemporary white fittings and premium Porcelanosa tiling

Excellent storage space

Large gardens and dedicated garage/parking options

For more information on either luxury development, visit the Bancon Homes website.