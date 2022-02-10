Plans for Bridge of Don Starbucks could be approved next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plans for Bridge of Don Starbucks could be approved next week

By Alastair Gossip
February 10, 2022, 11:48 am Updated: February 10, 2022, 12:21 pm
Plans for a Starbucks in Bridge of Don could be approved next week.
Bridge of Don could soon have its own Starbucks, with councillors meeting next week to make a decision on the plans.

City planners have recommended the proposals for the drive-through, next door to the KFC restaurant in Intown Road.

The bulldozed site across the dual carriageway from the former AECC has lain empty since 2009.

And that long-term vacancy is one of the reasons Aberdeen’s planning officials have rubberstamped the plans – despite it going against the agreed use of the land.

Previous plans for Bridge of Don Starbucks thrown out

Similar plans were thrown out in 2020 over fears Ellon Road, Broadfold Road and Intown Road could be brought to a standstill as customers queued up for their daily caffeine fix.

But developers Kemble Estates have persisted with the proposal, and brewing up fresh plans for their 24-hour outlet.

The empty site in Intown Road, Bridge of Don, could become a Starbucks drive-through. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media.
The firm argues improvements on surrounding roads will now limit any impact on traffic.

Bridge of Don Community Council, which led the charge against the 2020 plans, has again objected – unconvinced the changes will keep cars moving in the area.

BOC Ltd, at the other side of the empty site, has also objected over roads concerns.

Halliday Fraser Munro, handling Kemble Estates’ application, has pointed along Ellon Road to recently approved sites for 650 homes at Cloverhill and Silverburn.

Noting “very few” coffee shops in Bridge of Don, the firm hopes to serve workers at surrounding businesses and residents too.

Designs for the roof of the building have changed since being submitted last year, now to feature a timber-clad tower to fit in with the global coffee chain’s new branding.

Potential Starbucks site has attracted little attention since 2009

The Intown Road site was originally a car showroom that closed in 2009 and was later demolished in 2013.

Planning permission was granted in 2012 for an industrial unit and office space on the site – however, this did not attract any interest.

KFC first registered its interest in the site back in 2017 and opened its drive-through restaurant three years later.

The site is earmarked for business and industrial use in the local development plan but the lack of interest “despite continuous and active marketing” has proven enough to sway planners.

“It has been deemed appropriate and legitimate in this instance to consider the proposed alternative use for this site, thereby allowing for a departure from its business and industrial zoning,” interim chief planning officer David Dunne has said.

Further tweaks made to the plans, including better pedestrian access, more outdoor seating and secure bike parking, also brought planners round.

Councillors will discuss the proposals on Thursday.

