Plans for Bridge of Don Starbucks could be approved next week

Bridge of Don could soon have its own Starbucks, with councillors meeting next week to make a decision on the plans.

City planners have recommended the proposals for the drive-through, next door to the KFC restaurant in Intown Road.

The bulldozed site across the dual carriageway from the former AECC has lain empty since 2009.

And that long-term vacancy is one of the reasons Aberdeen’s planning officials have rubberstamped the plans – despite it going against the agreed use of the land.

Previous plans for Bridge of Don Starbucks thrown out

Similar plans were thrown out in 2020 over fears Ellon Road, Broadfold Road and Intown Road could be brought to a standstill as customers queued up for their daily caffeine fix.

But developers Kemble Estates have persisted with the proposal, and brewing up fresh plans for their 24-hour outlet.

The firm argues improvements on surrounding roads will now limit any impact on traffic.

Bridge of Don Community Council, which led the charge against the 2020 plans, has again objected – unconvinced the changes will keep cars moving in the area.

BOC Ltd, at the other side of the empty site, has also objected over roads concerns.

Halliday Fraser Munro, handling Kemble Estates’ application, has pointed along Ellon Road to recently approved sites for 650 homes at Cloverhill and Silverburn.

Noting “very few” coffee shops in Bridge of Don, the firm hopes to serve workers at surrounding businesses and residents too.

Designs for the roof of the building have changed since being submitted last year, now to feature a timber-clad tower to fit in with the global coffee chain’s new branding.

Potential Starbucks site has attracted little attention since 2009

The Intown Road site was originally a car showroom that closed in 2009 and was later demolished in 2013.

Planning permission was granted in 2012 for an industrial unit and office space on the site – however, this did not attract any interest.

KFC first registered its interest in the site back in 2017 and opened its drive-through restaurant three years later.

The site is earmarked for business and industrial use in the local development plan but the lack of interest “despite continuous and active marketing” has proven enough to sway planners.

“It has been deemed appropriate and legitimate in this instance to consider the proposed alternative use for this site, thereby allowing for a departure from its business and industrial zoning,” interim chief planning officer David Dunne has said.

Further tweaks made to the plans, including better pedestrian access, more outdoor seating and secure bike parking, also brought planners round.

Councillors will discuss the proposals on Thursday.