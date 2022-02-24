Sneak peek inside Balmoral Arms as £2.2m refurbishment nears completion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sneak peek inside Balmoral Arms as £2.2m refurbishment nears completion

By Lauren Robertson
February 24, 2022, 3:23 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 3:25 pm
The Balmoral Arms is due to open in the next few months.
The former Deeside Inn will relaunch as the Balmoral Arms in the coming months following a £2.2million refurbishment.

Balmoral Arms is situated in Ballater and has undergone a transformation over lockdown.

The refurbished hotel will boast a range of suites and deluxe rooms as well as a new dining experience and spa treatment rooms.

As part of the rebranding, owner Crerar Hotels is investing over £1million into team development. This will bring 29 new roles to the local area, including chefs, housekeeping and food and beverage team members.

There will be roles available for people who are well versed in the hotel industry and for those looking to kickstart their careers.

The interior of the Balmoral Arms.

‘A five-star proposition’

Joanna Whysall has been named as the new general manager for the Balmoral Arms and is overseeing the final few months of its refurbishment.

Ms Whyshall, who previously managed the hotel between 2012 and 2018, is hoping that it will be a contender for a five-star rating.

“It’s an absolute privilege to be leading the launch of Balmoral Arms at such an exciting and crucial time,” said Ms Whyshall.

“Having been part of the Crerar Hotels family for a number of years, I’m well aware of the high standards of authentic Scottish hospitality that our guests are accustomed to and I’m looking forward to recruiting an outstanding team to re-open what will undoubtedly be a five-star proposition in the heart of Royal Deeside – and at the most fitting time, during a milestone Jubilee year.”

The interior of the Balmoral Arms.

‘Create an outstanding team’

Chris Wayne-Wills, chief executive of Crerar Hotels, expressed his confidence that the new roles under Ms Whyshall will bring good things for the Aberdeenshire hotel.

He said: “We’re delighted to name Joanna as the new general manager of the soon-to-launch Balmoral Arms. We’re investing heavily in creating a retreat fit for royalty and Joanna is an absolute expert when it comes to ensuring the level of service that goes along with such a proposition.

“I have every confidence that Joanna will create an outstanding team that will not only thrive, but also achieve real success during the final stages of the refurbishment, and beyond.”

