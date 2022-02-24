Sneak peek inside Balmoral Arms as £2.2m refurbishment nears completion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The former Deeside Inn will relaunch as the Balmoral Arms in the coming months following a £2.2million refurbishment.

Balmoral Arms is situated in Ballater and has undergone a transformation over lockdown.

The refurbished hotel will boast a range of suites and deluxe rooms as well as a new dining experience and spa treatment rooms.

As part of the rebranding, owner Crerar Hotels is investing over £1million into team development. This will bring 29 new roles to the local area, including chefs, housekeeping and food and beverage team members.

There will be roles available for people who are well versed in the hotel industry and for those looking to kickstart their careers.

‘A five-star proposition’

Joanna Whysall has been named as the new general manager for the Balmoral Arms and is overseeing the final few months of its refurbishment.

Ms Whyshall, who previously managed the hotel between 2012 and 2018, is hoping that it will be a contender for a five-star rating.

“It’s an absolute privilege to be leading the launch of Balmoral Arms at such an exciting and crucial time,” said Ms Whyshall.

“Having been part of the Crerar Hotels family for a number of years, I’m well aware of the high standards of authentic Scottish hospitality that our guests are accustomed to and I’m looking forward to recruiting an outstanding team to re-open what will undoubtedly be a five-star proposition in the heart of Royal Deeside – and at the most fitting time, during a milestone Jubilee year.”

‘Create an outstanding team’

Chris Wayne-Wills, chief executive of Crerar Hotels, expressed his confidence that the new roles under Ms Whyshall will bring good things for the Aberdeenshire hotel.

He said: “We’re delighted to name Joanna as the new general manager of the soon-to-launch Balmoral Arms. We’re investing heavily in creating a retreat fit for royalty and Joanna is an absolute expert when it comes to ensuring the level of service that goes along with such a proposition.

“I have every confidence that Joanna will create an outstanding team that will not only thrive, but also achieve real success during the final stages of the refurbishment, and beyond.”