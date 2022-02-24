More snow and ice on the way: Weather warning is extended into Friday across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Snow and ice are forecast to continue on into Friday sweeping across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

The latest weather warnings add to the growing number of storms and extreme weather conditions seen across the UK this winter.

The Met Office issued another yellow weather warning of snow and ice across the Highlands, Moray, some west coast islands and Aberdeenshire.

Coastal towns on a lot of east and north-east coasts have avoided the warnings, but are set to experience plummeting temperatures with the rest of the Highlands and north-east.

The warning is in place from 8pm tonight until 9.30am on Friday February 25.

How will snow and ice affect travel across Highlands and north-east?

A warning of snow and lightning is in place across the Highlands, west coast islands, Moray and Argyll until 8pm on Thursday.

Many have already reported sightings of lightning and wild storms. A couple in Uig had to run for their lives after lightning hit their home yesterday morning.

Further wintry showers and snow mainly on higher ground is expected to cause icy roads and surfaces. Those travelling tonight are warned that conditions might make it more difficult to carry out journeys.

The latest forecast, with Gillian Smart. pic.twitter.com/KOv3wxvZ5G — BBC Scotland Weather (@BBCScotWeather) February 24, 2022

This afternoon’s weather forecast has promised a chilly start tomorrow morning. Temperatures are set to drop under clear skies and lighter winds overnight meaning ice is likely to affect many parts of the country.

Icy patches on roads, pavements and cycle routes could lead to increased accidents and might cause longer journey times for motorists.

It is also possible that trains may be affected.

Police are advising that extra caution is taken and that those travelling and their vehicles are prepared for the conditions and possible delays.

Both Glenshee and Braemar snow gates have been closed overnight on February 24, due to adverse weather conditions.

