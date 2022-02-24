More snow and ice on the way: Weather warning is extended into Friday across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More snow and ice on the way: Weather warning is extended into Friday across Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands

By Lottie Hood
February 24, 2022, 12:50 pm Updated: February 24, 2022, 8:53 pm
Snow and ice are forecast to last until 9.30am on Friday. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Snow and ice are forecast to continue on into Friday sweeping across Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

The latest weather warnings add to the growing number of storms and extreme weather conditions seen across the UK this winter.

The Met Office issued another yellow weather warning of snow and ice across the Highlands, Moray, some west coast islands and Aberdeenshire.

Coastal towns on a lot of east and north-east coasts have avoided the warnings, but are set to experience plummeting temperatures with the rest of the Highlands and north-east.

The warning is in place from 8pm tonight until 9.30am on Friday February 25.

How will snow and ice affect travel across Highlands and north-east?

A warning of snow and lightning is in place across the Highlands, west coast islands, Moray and Argyll until 8pm on Thursday.

Many have already reported sightings of lightning and wild storms. A couple in Uig had to run for their lives after lightning hit their home yesterday morning.

Further wintry showers and snow mainly on higher ground is expected to cause icy roads and surfaces. Those travelling tonight are warned that conditions might make  it more difficult to carry out journeys.

This afternoon’s weather forecast has promised a chilly start tomorrow morning. Temperatures are set to drop under clear skies and lighter winds overnight meaning ice is likely to affect many parts of the country.

Icy patches on roads, pavements and cycle routes could lead to increased accidents and might cause longer journey times for motorists.

It is also possible that trains may be affected.

Police are advising that extra caution is taken and that those travelling and their vehicles are prepared for the conditions and possible delays.

Both Glenshee and Braemar snow gates have been closed overnight on February 24, due to adverse weather conditions.

