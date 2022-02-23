Brace yourself – it is about to get very, very cold across the Highlands and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brace yourself – it is about to get very, very cold across the Highlands and north-east

By Louise Glen
February 23, 2022, 7:48 pm Updated: February 23, 2022, 10:20 pm
Snow and lightning on its way as Met Office issues new yellow weather warning for the north, Argyll and the west coast islands.
Temperatures are set to plummet across the Highlands and north-east in the coming days.

With wind chill making it feel even colder, some places in the region won’t get above zero on Thursday and into Friday.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning, saying lightning and heavy snow is on its way. The forecast is in place until 8pm.

How low can it go?

Forecasters have said the west coast is about to be battered by strong winds, with heavy snow.

While we enjoyed temperatures as unseasonably high as 12C in January, this week will really see low temperatures hit.

At 6am on Thursday morning:

Aberdeen: 0C, but will feel like -5C.

Applecross: 4C, but it will feel like -3C.

Aviemore: -2C, but it will feel like -6C.

Braemar: -2C, but will feel like -7C.

Castlebay: 4C, but it will feel like -3C.

Dingwall: 0C, but it will feel like -5C.

Fort William: 1C, but it will feel like -4C

Wind chill in Fort William. Keith Partridge is speaking at Fort William Mountain Festival 2022. Picture by Keith Partridge.

Helmsdale: 2C, but it will feel like -5C.

Inverness: 0C, but it will feel like -6C.

Kirkwall: 2C, but it will feel like -5C.

Lerwick: 3C, but it will feel like -4C.

Oban: 2C, but it will feel like -4C.

Portree: 3C, but it will feel like -4C.

Stornoway: 3C, but it will feel like -3C.

Tobermory: 2C, but will feel like -4C.

Tobermory, Mull.
Tomintoul: -2C, but will feel like -9C.

Wick: 0C, but will feel like -6C.

What is the ‘feels like’ temperature?

The “feels like” temperature is different to the actual air temperature shown on a weather forecast.

It instead measures the expected air temperature, relative humidity and the strength of the wind at 5 feet (human height) as well as an understanding of how heat is lost from the human body during cold and windy days.

How do the Met Office measure wind chill?

Wind chill will make it feel much colder. Pictures by Jason Hedges.

There is no official definition of wind chill and definitions vary globally, dependent on how it is measured.

In the UK, a system called the Joint Action Group for Temp Indices is used to realistically measure wind chill.

This calculates wind chill by measuring how much heat is lost from a person’s bare face at a walking speed of 3mph.

A formula is used to measure “feels like” temperature using the actual air temperature.

This is adjusting this is measured understanding of wind chill when the temperature is low and the heat index when temperatures are higher.

When temperatures are average, a combination of both is used.

Impacts of wind chill

A man clears the snow from in front of his car.

The ‘feels like’ temperature is especially important on windy days.

This is due to the effect of wind on the evaporation speed of moisture from skin: the stronger the wind, the faster the cooling of the skin.

This has the effect of moving heat away from the body and making the surrounding air feel colder than it actually is.

It is time to wrap up. Click here for some tips to keep your home warm.

