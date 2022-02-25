Weekend closure on section of A96 near Port Elphinstone rescheduled for second time due to poor weather

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Weekend resurfacing improvements to the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in Aberdeenshire have been rescheduled for the second time.

A section of the A96 between the Port Elphinstone roundabout and the Thainstone roundabout has been rescheduled for a second time.

Due to poor weather conditions forecast in the coming days, maintenance scheduled to take place this weekend will instead begin on March 4.

Maintenance work is expected to last until March 7 if weather conditions permit.

The eastbound carriageway between the two roundabouts will be closed from 7.30pm next Friday to keep staff working on the stretch safe.

Motorists will be diverted from the A96 at Port Elphinstone Roundabout onto the B993 towards Kenmay, then onto the B994 towards Kintore, then onto the B987 towards A96 Broomhill Roundabout, then onto the A96.

Local access will be maintained at all times.

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting the Traffic Scotland website.