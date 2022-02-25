Weekend closure on section of A96 near Port Elphinstone rescheduled for second time due to poor weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Weekend closure on section of A96 near Port Elphinstone rescheduled for second time due to poor weather

By Daniel Boal
February 25, 2022, 2:41 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 5:14 pm
Post Thumbnail

Weekend resurfacing improvements to the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road in Aberdeenshire have been rescheduled for the second time.

A section of the A96 between the Port Elphinstone roundabout and the Thainstone roundabout has been rescheduled for a second time.

Due to poor weather conditions forecast in the coming days, maintenance scheduled to take place this weekend will instead begin on March 4.

Maintenance work is expected to last until March 7 if weather conditions permit.

The eastbound carriageway between the two roundabouts will be closed from 7.30pm next Friday to keep staff working on the stretch safe.

Motorists will be diverted from the A96 at Port Elphinstone Roundabout onto the B993 towards Kenmay, then onto the B994 towards Kintore, then onto the B987 towards A96 Broomhill Roundabout, then onto the A96.

Local access will be maintained at all times.

Real-time journey planning information can be obtained by visiting the Traffic Scotland website. 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal