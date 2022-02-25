Number of NHS Highland Covid patients jumps to joint-highest level since pandemic began

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Number of NHS Highland Covid patients jumps to joint-highest level since pandemic began

By Craig Munro
February 25, 2022, 2:58 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 3:03 pm
Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Picture by Gordon Lennox
The number of people with coronavirus being treated in NHS Highland hospitals has leapt to its joint-highest level since the pandemic began.

There are currently 49 people receiving treatment in the health board with Covid, a figure not recorded since April 17, 2020 when the UK was less than a month into the first lockdown.

Just two weeks ago, there were 22 people in Highland hospitals who had tested positive for the virus.

No information is available on whether any of those patients are being treated in the ICU, as Public Health Scotland does not release data if the number is lower than five.

However, the latest Scottish Government statistics show there are 11 people in intensive care with coronavirus across the country – the second-lowest figure recorded since June last year.

NHS Grampian appears to be continuing its overall downward trend in hospital admissions, although today’s figure of 67 is an increase of two from yesterday.

However, Scotland’s wider hospital figures seem to be on the increase since a low of 885 was reported on February 13. Today’s number is 1,093.

The 11 deaths of people who recently tested positive for Covid reported across the country included one in Aberdeenshire.

High Covid case counts continue

The three island local authorities have recorded relatively high numbers of new cases once again, though no records have been broken.

There were 53 new cases reported in Orkney in the past 24 hours, while Shetland reported 51 and the Western Isles reported 49.

The Highlands recorded the third-highest number of new cases among mainland local authorities, with 380.

There were 266 in Aberdeenshire, 199 in Aberdeen and 101 in Moray, with 5,484 reported across Scotland.

