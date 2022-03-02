More than 1,700 new Covid cases reported across the north and north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Scotland

More than 1,700 new Covid cases reported across the north and north-east

By Ellie Milne
March 2, 2022, 2:44 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 3:42 pm
More than 1,700 new Covid cases have been reported across the north and north-east in the past 24 hours.

The latest data shows a total of 1,719 new cases in the Grampian, Highland and Island regions.

NHS Grampian has reported 896 new cases, including 460 in Aberdeenshire, 294 in Aberdeen City and 142 in Moray.

A further 591 cases have been reported by NHS Highland with 181 in Argyll and Bute.

There are 60 new cases in Shetland and 83 in the Western Isles.

NHS Orkney has confirmed 89 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing its seven day total to 411.

Orkney Islands Council released a statement yesterday saying the island’s case rate is tracking around four weeks behind mainland Scotland.

Director of public health, Dr Louise Wilson, said it took Orkney 21 months for the total number of positive cases to reach 1,000 cases, another two months to take it to 2,000 cases and just two weeks to get to 3,000 cases.

New cases across Scotland

There are 8,725 new Covid cases across the country, according to the latest data.

A total of 807 of these cases are reinfections.

The data shows 3,644 cases were identified using a PCR test, while 4,729 cases were confirmed with just a lateral flow test.

A further 20 deaths of people who had tested positive for Covid have been confirmed.

Two deaths were reported by both NHS Grampian and NHS Highland.

The number of coronavirus patients in hospitals across Scotland has also risen to 1,226 – 35 more than yesterday.

This includes 16 people who are in intensive care, which is two fewer than the day before.

Vaccination programme

A further 3,335 people have received their third dose or booster in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 3,437,398.

This means 77% of over 18s in Scotland have now had three doses of the Covid vaccine.

A total of 4,436,867 people have had their first dose, while 4,158,818 have also had their second dose.

NHS Shetland currently has the highest percentage of over 18s to have been given all three doses out of all the health boards in Scotland, with 85.9%.

