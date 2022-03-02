Urgent appeal for donations of medical supplies to be sent from Aberdeen to Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Urgent appeal for donations of medical supplies to be sent from Aberdeen to Ukraine

By Lauren Robertson
March 2, 2022, 1:55 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 2:31 pm
The medical supplies will be sent off at 2pm on Thursday.
An urgent appeal has been launched for people to donate medical supplies to be sent from Aberdeen to Ukraine.

Grampian Training Services have asked people to donate by 2pm on Thursday when all supplies will be sent off.

They are looking for people to donate the likes of first aid kits, bandages, plasters and medical equipment.

Anyone with these items is being asked to drop them off at Loirston House in Aberdeen (AB12 3BH).

You can contact them on 07971 962576 for more information.

Grampian Training Services are appealing for donations.

Any supplies, old or new, will be accepted.

To find your nearest donation drop-off point to support the people of Ukraine, click here.

