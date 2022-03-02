Urgent appeal for donations of medical supplies to be sent from Aberdeen to Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An urgent appeal has been launched for people to donate medical supplies to be sent from Aberdeen to Ukraine.

Grampian Training Services have asked people to donate by 2pm on Thursday when all supplies will be sent off.

They are looking for people to donate the likes of first aid kits, bandages, plasters and medical equipment.

Anyone with these items is being asked to drop them off at Loirston House in Aberdeen (AB12 3BH).

You can contact them on 07971 962576 for more information.

Any supplies, old or new, will be accepted.

To find your nearest donation drop-off point to support the people of Ukraine, click here.