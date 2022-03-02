Urgent appeal for donations of medical supplies to be sent from Aberdeen to Ukraine By Lauren Robertson March 2, 2022, 1:55 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 2:31 pm The medical supplies will be sent off at 2pm on Thursday. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An urgent appeal has been launched for people to donate medical supplies to be sent from Aberdeen to Ukraine. Grampian Training Services have asked people to donate by 2pm on Thursday when all supplies will be sent off. They are looking for people to donate the likes of first aid kits, bandages, plasters and medical equipment. Anyone with these items is being asked to drop them off at Loirston House in Aberdeen (AB12 3BH). You can contact them on 07971 962576 for more information. Grampian Training Services are appealing for donations. Any supplies, old or new, will be accepted. To find your nearest donation drop-off point to support the people of Ukraine, click here. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal UK aid agencies launch fundraising appeal to help refugees from Ukraine Peterhead-based charity Stella’s Voice launches campaign to support refugees Inverness driver offers to help after overwhelming response to Ukraine appeal Londoners ‘stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukrainians’ – Sadiq Khan