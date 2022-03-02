Dashcam appeal after police car involved in A96 crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dashcam appeal after police car involved in A96 crash

By Louise Glen
March 2, 2022, 2:46 pm Updated: March 2, 2022, 5:03 pm
A police vehicle was involved in a collision.
An investigation is under way after a police car collided with another vehicle on the way to an an emergency call.

The crash happened on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, at Pitmachie, near Inverurie, at about 2pm yesterday.

The marked police car collided with another car. Nobody was injured.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

A police spokeswoman said: “A marked police vehicle was travelling to an emergency call when it was involved in a crash with a car on the A96 at Pitmachie around 2.05pm on Tuesday, March 1 2022.

“No one was injured as a result of the crash and the road was cleared around 4.30pm when the vehicles were recovered.

“Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.

“Anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with dashcam footage who was in the area around the time of the crash should contact police via 101, quoting incident 1622 of March 1.”

 

