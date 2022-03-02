Dashcam appeal after police car involved in A96 crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An investigation is under way after a police car collided with another vehicle on the way to an an emergency call.

The crash happened on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road, at Pitmachie, near Inverurie, at about 2pm yesterday.

The marked police car collided with another car. Nobody was injured.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

A police spokeswoman said: “A marked police vehicle was travelling to an emergency call when it was involved in a crash with a car on the A96 at Pitmachie around 2.05pm on Tuesday, March 1 2022.

“No one was injured as a result of the crash and the road was cleared around 4.30pm when the vehicles were recovered.

“Inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash are ongoing.

“Anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with dashcam footage who was in the area around the time of the crash should contact police via 101, quoting incident 1622 of March 1.”