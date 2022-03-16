Braemar Lodge Hotel: Fire crews at the scene of ‘catastrophic’ blaze

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews have tackled a huge blaze at a hotel described as the “jewel” of a Deeside village.

Six fire crews were called to Braemar Lodge Hotel just after 7.30am.

A height appliance and a water carrier were also dispatched to tackle the huge orange flames seen shooting into the morning sky.

It is believed the fire broke out in a “shed” and spread to the main building, which has been left a burnt out shell.

Nobody has been injured, but nearby residents fled from their homes.

One of them was local councillor Geva Blackett and her husband Simon, chairman of Braemar Community Ltd, who live just two doors down from the historic hotel.

She said: “I left the house, and all I could hear and see was whoosh, whoosh, whoosh. It was just the most extraordinary thing.

“Less than 100 yards away, were these flames, this smoke and this horrendous noise…”

As she walked down the lane linking Braemar Lodge with Balnellan Road, Mrs Blackett saw an explosion from the flaming building and said pieces of granite went flying past her.

‘Catastrophic’ for Braemar

Mrs Blackett praised the fire crews who managed to stop the flames from spreading to the house next door, and described them drawing water from the nearby Clunie Water.

She said: “The damage is total, I think the whole of the lodge is gone which is going to have a huge impact on Braemar because it’s an iconic building.

“It’s so important for visitors, because it provides a lovely place to eat, it’s got a range of different accommodation from within the hotel, which was about to be refurbished, and then these little lodges.

“It’s catastrophic, really, for visitors to Braemar, it’s gone. I don’t know what to say.”

The flames are now out, but fire crews remain at the scene to dampen down.

Braemar Primary School has been closed to pupils, who will work online today.

Braemar Lodge a ‘landmark’ on Deeside

Local MP Andrew Bowie said: “We are all seriously concerned for the safety of the employees and visitors at Braemar Lodge. I know the fire crews and paramedics will be doing their utmost to keep everyone safe.

“The lodge is one of the town’s jewels and has welcomed generation after generation of visitors to Royal Deeside.

“It’s of massive importance socially and economically for Braemar.

“Losing the building would be a huge blow to the community — but my first thought is for the wellbeing of anyone who may have been inside.”

Local MSP Alexander Burnett described the hotel as an “iconic and vital” part of Braemar.

“While the fire service is still working, all we can do is hope no one has been hurt,” he said.

“The lodge has been a landmark on Deeside for 150 years and it is hard to imagine that ever changing.”

A fire spokesman said: “We were alerted at 7.37am on Wednesday, March 16 to reports of a shed on fire at Glenshee Road, Braemar.

“Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances, one height vehicle and one water carrier to the scene where the fire is affecting a nearby commercial building.

“Firefighters are currently still at the scene and there are no reported casualties at this time.”

A police spokesman said: “Emergency services are in attendance following a fire at a hotel on Glenshee Road in Braemar which was reported around 7.50am on Wednesday, 16 March, 2022.

“The occupants of the hotel have been evacuated and no-one has been injured.

“The A93 Glenshee Road is closed at Braemar and local diversions are in place.”

More as we get it.