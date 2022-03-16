‘It was really scary, I thought she was going to die’: Aberdeenshire mum thanks Asda staff after daughter, 2, had seizure in store

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It was really scary, I thought she was going to die’: Aberdeenshire mum thanks Asda staff after daughter, 2, had seizure in store

By Lauren Taylor
March 16, 2022, 3:19 pm Updated: March 16, 2022, 5:51 pm
A collage of Penny and the Asda staff in Portlethen.
Staff members at ASDA Portlethen went "above and beyond" to help when little Penny fell ill in store.

An Aberdeenshire mum feared her two-year-old daughter was going to die after going unconscious and turning pale during a seizure in a supermarket – until hero staff intervened to help.

The parent was shopping when the toddler fell ill and turned a “funny colour”.

Larissa Thompson was just finishing up her shop when her daughter, Penny, started to make a “really funny noise”.

She then realised the tot’s temperature was rising and she was suffering from a seizure in the Asda store in Portlethen.

Miss Thomson said: “I picked her up out of the trolley and she had gone a really funny colour. Penny has a history of intense febrile convulsions and can stop breathing at times. I felt how hot she was so started to strip her down.”

Portlethen staff rushed to help

After a customer went to find help, staff members Joy Johnson, Nikki Milne and Michelle Stewart rushed to the distressed mum’s aid.

They took the pair into a consultation room where Ms Johnson, who is a first-aider, decided to call an ambulance.

Miss Thomson added: “Penny kept coming in and out of consciousness. It was really scary, I thought she was going to die.

Asda in Portlethen. Photo: Chris Sumner/DCT Media

“Joy said she wasn’t happy and phoned for an ambulance and stayed with us until it arrived.”

The service leader and first-aider explained that when the tot started drifting in and out of consciousness she thought it would be best to phone for an ambulance.

She said: “When I first got to Larissa, Penny didn’t look too bad. Her mum had stripped her off and was cooling her down with water.

“After about five minutes she started to drift in and out of consciousness and was terribly pale. At that point, I suggested ringing an ambulance especially as Penny had a history of febrile convulsions.”

Asda staff thanked for ‘amazing’ effort

Penny was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after the seizure at Asda in Portlethen and after being checked over was allowed home that night.

Miss Thomson has thanked the Asda staff members for their “amazing and kind” efforts.

She said: “Joy could see that I was under a lot of stress, but she just kept calm. She was holding Penny and was just so lovely.

“I’d just like to thank Joy and everyone from the bottom of my heart for what they did. They were amazing – such lovely ladies.”

Store manager, Martin Green, has commended the staff members for going “above and beyond” to help the tot.

He said: “We are all very proud of Joy, Nikki and Michelle. They just did what they had to do with no fuss and just got on with it.

“Their actions went above and beyond and we are all glad to hear that Penny is doing well.”

