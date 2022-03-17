National Lottery winners support tree-mendous project on the banks of Loch Ness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A group of green-fingered lottery winners joined forces on the banks of Loch Ness to help plant trees in a bid to support the restoration of the Caledonian Forest.

Aberdeenshire couples Sheila and Duncan Davidson and Fred and Lesley Higgins joined winners from across the country to visit Trees for Life’s rewilding estate in Dundreggan.

The couple played their part in reducing the impacts of climate change by planting trees in the regenerating forest.

With a combined worth of over £65million, the National Lottery winners spent their day on site learning about the work of the charity.

Mr and Mrs Davidson, from Alford, who are celebrating their decade “anniversary” after winning £4,520,123 on a lucky dip ticket in February 2012, said it had been a “no brainer” to get involved with the activity.

‘No brainer for us to get involved’

The couple said: “As big outdoor lovers it was a no-brainer for us to get involved in supporting the project.

“We’re blessed to live in a country as beautiful as Scotland so it’s important that we alls play our part in protecting its natural environment and the wildlife species that live in it.”

The Davidsons were joined by Fred and Lesley Higgins, originally from Laurencekirk, who scooped £57,975,367 on EuroMillions in July 2018.

Also amongst the group was Jim and Pam Forbes, from Tayport, who won £655,838 on EuroMillions in September 2017.

Established in 1993, Trees for Life aims to help the regeneration of the Caledonian Forest which once covered a large area of the Scottish Highlands.

‘We are grateful to The National Lottery’

The charity has received more than £1million in National Lottery funding since 2007 to help support several projects to rewild the Scottish Highlands, with Dundreggan being the most significant to date.

Kat Murphy, education manager at Dundreggan Rewilding Centre, said: “Together with our trainees, volunteers and supporters, we’re restoring the landscape to protect nature against climate change and ensure a better future for people and wildlife.

“We’re extremely grateful for The National Lottery funding throughout the years and to the winners for joining us this week to learn about our vital work at Dundreggan Rewilding Estate.”