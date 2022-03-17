Caroline, 70, still has pram parents bought her at age 6 – do you have a similar toy story?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Caroline, 70, still has pram parents bought her at age 6 – do you have a similar toy story?

By Susy Macaulay
March 17, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 17, 2022, 6:46 pm
Caroline Haswell and her great-nephew Magnus with her 64-year-old Triang pram from Benzies, Inverness.
Nothing could ever separate Caroline Haswell from her beloved toy pram.

Caroline, now 70, was given the Triang pram when she was six.

“Look after it!” Caroline’s parents told her, and she has.

The pram came with her to different childhood homes and travelled hundreds of miles around the country with her, to Bo’ness, London and the north-east of England, when she was an adult.

It now resides with her in Skye, and apart from needing a little WD40 here and there, is as good as new.

The pram came from Benzies of Union Street in Inverness.

Caroline with her 64-year-old toy pram. Photo: Sandy McCook

Caroline remembers going down the staircase to the toy department in the basement, and looking up at all the display toys hanging overhead.

“It was a magical experience for a child,” she says.

It was taken proudly home to Kiltarlity, where the family lived on the Phoineas estate.

To this day, Caroline realises how lucky she was to be given the pram.

She said: “We didn’t have much money or many things in those days.

“My father worked as a gardener on estates, so it was mainly outdoor things we had.

“The pram would have been expensive, so I think it must have been in a sale.”

Caroline's pram
Caroline’s toy pram stretched the family budget but gave her hours of pleasure. Photo: Sandy McCook

Caroline has given much thought to why her parents stretched the budget to give her the pram.

“I had two big brothers and perhaps my parents thought I needed something to play with as a girl.

“I was struck by the fact that my parents had bought me something that they weren’t able normally to do.”

Choosing the pram wasn’t so straightforward.

“I wanted a more fashionable-looking one but my mother said this one was much better, so we bought the one she wanted.

“I’m sure she was right.”

The pram, complete with hood and apron, came without bed clothes, so Caroline’s mother made an eiderdown and pillowcase for it.

“I played with it a lot, particularly with my favourite doll, Camilla,” Caroline said.

Camilla has long since gone, but the pram has endured 64 years, needing only the occasional replacement of the leather straps used in its suspension.

Playing with the pram is Caroline's great-nephew, three-year-old Magnus. Sandy McCook
Playing with the toy pram is Caroline’s great-nephew, three-year-old Magnus. Photo: Sandy McCook

Caroline’s daughter Catriona played with it, and now it’s a great attraction for her grandson Sandy, 2, and three-year-old great-nephew Magnus.

“There’s a new baby coming too,” Caroline said.

“I hope the pram will stay in the family, passing down the generations.”

  • Have you got a favourite old toy with a story? We’d love to hear about it. Please contact Susy Macaulay here.

