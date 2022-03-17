Drivers asked to remove cars from Ellon Park and Ride in preparation for resurfacing works

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

All cars must be removed from Ellon Park and Ride by 4pm on Friday so resurfacing works can begin soon after.

Castle Road will be closed between the park and ride and the roundabout on the A948 Ellon to New Deer road from 6pm on Friday to 6.30am on Monday.

During the works, the car park, waiting room and bus stop at Ellon Park and Ride will be inaccessible.

Motorists will be able to use a diversion which will use Castle Road, Bridge Street, Golf Road and the A948.

Bus users are advised to use alternate stops on Castle Road and Market Street. The X67 service in both directions will stop at the bus shelter on Balmacassie Drive opposite Brewdog.

Any questions about specific buses should be directed to service providers.

Ellon Park and Ride recently underwent a £1million expansion which aimed to encourage locals to use public transport.

The first stage was completed in 2014, but the project was repeatedly delayed due to issues with land ownership, the existing water mains and the pandemic.

Upgrades to the facility include new bus stops with digital timetables and 100 new parking spaces.