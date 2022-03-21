Slip road on A92 Aberdeen road to close for four weeks as water main is upgraded

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A water main upgrade will close a slip road on the A92 Aberdeen to Stonehaven road at Newtonhill for four weeks.

Scottish Water has said the southbound slip road entering Newtonhill from the north will close from Monday March 28 to allow workers to carry out the project.

A diversion will be in place via the Stonehaven junction on the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR), and the southbound exit will remain open.

The closure is intended to prevent any back-up of traffic onto the busy road caused by the temporary traffic lights near the top of Newtonhill Road.

A statement from Scottish Water said: “Local residents and road users are thanked in advance for their patience and understanding while these essential works are carried out, which will continue to provide customers with clear, fresh drinking water and reduce the chances of pipes bursting.”