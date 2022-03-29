PICTURES: Mums celebrate in style as Charlie House fashion fundraiser nets £13,000 for new Aberdeen care centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
PICTURES: Mums celebrate in style as Charlie House fashion fundraiser nets £13,000 for new Aberdeen care centre

By Ben Hendry
March 29, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 29, 2022, 11:54 am
Mums were treated to an afternoon of pampering at the Fizz and Fashion Friday. Picture by Scott Baxter
Mums were treated to an afternoon of pampering at the Fizz and Fashion Friday. Picture by Scott Baxter

A Mothers Day treat for a group of north-east mums helped raise thousands towards a new care centre in Aberdeen.

Children’s charity Charlie House put on a fashion show fundraiser as a bit of well-earned glitz and glamour for women they support.

The mums let their hair down as they sashayed the afternoon away at the Chester Hotel, donning stylish garb and becoming models for the day.

More than 300 people attended the Fizz and Fashion Friday bash. Picture by Scott Baxter
Mums were all smiles as they took to the floor. Picture by Scott Baxter

The “Fizz and Fashion Friday” was about more than just having fun though.

Organisers have now counted up the tally taken on the day – and revealed that it raised more than £13,000.

The mums supported one another as they took to the catwalk. Picture by Scott Baxter

It was the seventh event of its kind, but the first in three years after the fundraisers were axed amid Covid restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

As well as a few drinks, the models enjoyed a two-course lunch.

The mums had a great time. Picture by Scott Baxter
Another of the Charlie House mums has fun at the event.

Fizz and Fashion bash ‘gave me a confidence boost’

The mums sported the latest day and evening fashion by Style for Your Shape and shoes and accessories from Hamish Munro.

Speaking of her day of pampering, one said: “I have no self-confidence, especially body confidence.

“This helped give me a confidence boost by pushing me out of my comfort zone. I don’t get time to pamper myself often.”

Another model seen here enjoying the day. Picture by Scott Baxter
Charlie House founder Tracey Johnstone. Supplied by Michal Wachucik of Abermedia

‘A real buzz in the room’

Tracy Johnstone, founder and chairwoman of Charlie House, found it an emotional occasion.

She said: “There was a real buzz in the room, everyone seemed to be delighted to be back, enjoying the fizz and each other’s company.

It was a chance for the mums to enjoy some rare pampering. Picture by Scott Baxter

“Most importantly, it gave us the opportunity to recognise why Charlie House exists – for the families we support.

“It was beautiful to witness each brave mum as they strutted their stuff.”

Hundreds of guests gave generously at the Fizz and Fashion bash. Picture by Scott Baxter
There was a celebratory mood as the event returned from its Covid-enforced hiatus. Supplied by Michal Wachucik of Abermedia.

All funds raised from the event will go directly to Charlie House and support local families who have children battling life-limiting conditions.

The dream of Charlie House has always been to build a dedicated support centre in Aberdeen so that families do not need to travel huge distances.

In 2018, the charity launched the Big Build Appeal to raise £8 million for the project and is very close to reaching the halfway point.

Some of these hats wouldn’t look out of place at Ascot! Supplied by Michal Wachucik of Abermedia

Find out more about how you can support Charlie House at www.charliehouse.org.uk

