PICTURES: Mums celebrate in style as Charlie House fashion fundraiser nets £13,000 for new Aberdeen care centre

A Mothers Day treat for a group of north-east mums helped raise thousands towards a new care centre in Aberdeen.

Children’s charity Charlie House put on a fashion show fundraiser as a bit of well-earned glitz and glamour for women they support.

The mums let their hair down as they sashayed the afternoon away at the Chester Hotel, donning stylish garb and becoming models for the day.

The “Fizz and Fashion Friday” was about more than just having fun though.

Organisers have now counted up the tally taken on the day – and revealed that it raised more than £13,000.

It was the seventh event of its kind, but the first in three years after the fundraisers were axed amid Covid restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

As well as a few drinks, the models enjoyed a two-course lunch.

Fizz and Fashion bash ‘gave me a confidence boost’

The mums sported the latest day and evening fashion by Style for Your Shape and shoes and accessories from Hamish Munro.

Speaking of her day of pampering, one said: “I have no self-confidence, especially body confidence.

“This helped give me a confidence boost by pushing me out of my comfort zone. I don’t get time to pamper myself often.”

‘A real buzz in the room’

Tracy Johnstone, founder and chairwoman of Charlie House, found it an emotional occasion.

She said: “There was a real buzz in the room, everyone seemed to be delighted to be back, enjoying the fizz and each other’s company.

“Most importantly, it gave us the opportunity to recognise why Charlie House exists – for the families we support.

“It was beautiful to witness each brave mum as they strutted their stuff.”

All funds raised from the event will go directly to Charlie House and support local families who have children battling life-limiting conditions.

The dream of Charlie House has always been to build a dedicated support centre in Aberdeen so that families do not need to travel huge distances.

In 2018, the charity launched the Big Build Appeal to raise £8 million for the project and is very close to reaching the halfway point.

Find out more about how you can support Charlie House at www.charliehouse.org.uk