NHS Grampian’s Jillian Evans believes face masks remain a ‘good choice’ even if legal obligation is dropped

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

NHS Grampian’s Jillian Evans believes face masks remain a ‘good choice’ even if legal obligation is dropped

By Denny Andonova
March 29, 2022, 10:11 am Updated: March 29, 2022, 11:54 am
Jillian Evans talks face masks
Jillian Evans talks about change in face mask rules ahead of Covid update in parliament. Image by Graphics / DCT Media.

NHS Grampian’s head of health intelligence believes face masks should remain available as a “good choice” – even if the legal requirement to wear them is dropped.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to confirm whether the legal obligation to wear face coverings will be scrapped when she gives a Covid update in parliament on Wednesday.

The first minister eased most remaining virus restrictions two weeks ago but kept mask rules in place due to high case numbers.

Despite cases across the country dropping in recent weeks, creating signs of optimism for a lower threat of infection, NHS Grampian official Jillian Evans still thinks there is a lot of uncertainty.

Hospital admissions reached another record high of 2,360 on Monday as the number of people being treated for the virus has continued to climb for weeks now.

Ms Evans said that although things seem to be moving in the right direction, there is still a risk of infection within communities and face masks should remain as an option.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, she said: “It’s a very finely balanced judgement on face coverings and we know that if you maintain a legal requirement, you’re likely to have higher compliance.

“Whether or not the decision is taken to remove the legal requirement, it is still a big intervention that’s worth pursuing when prevalence is high and your aim is to try to blunt that transmission.

“I’d say that at the very least – even if the legal requirements are changed – it must be about making things available to people to make good choices.”

Hospital admissions remain high in Grampian

NHS Grampian had the fourth highest number of new Covid cases on Monday, with the health board reporting 775 new cases in the area.

Out of those, 274 were in Aberdeen City, 321 in Aberdeenshire and 128 in Moray.

Ms Evans stressed the number of Covid patients in hospitals also remains high, which continues to have a “knock-on effect” on other services in Grampian.

She added: “According to the strategic framework, it’s [removing the requirement] when the threat begins to be low.

“That’s when you start to look at what’s happening in hospitals because it’s a really good sign, and what’s happening with infections in the community, which is determined by survey data.

“And at the moment we are not turning the corner on that, but let’s hope we will, and I think we will as we go through the spring and into summer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]