‘Undriveable’ car stolen by thieves in Hatton raid  

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car described by police as “undriveable” has been stolen by thieves in Hatton in Aberdeenshire.

A silver BMW estate with the registration YC59BNN was stolen from the disused Station Hotel car park between 4:30pm on March 13 and 5:10pm the following day.

Constable Smith of Peterhead police station said: “Our inquiries into the theft are in the early stages and currently on-going. This vehicle was parked near to the disused Station Hotel, Hatton.

“Due to its location, it is expected most people will have seen this vehicle on route to and from work or social commutes.

“This vehicle was not driveable and I would urge anyone who saw any recent suspicious activity or recovery vehicles near to the vehicle, has dashcam footage or has knowledge of the theft to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to attend their local police station or call 101, quoting incident 3055 of 13 March 2022. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.