‘Undriveable’ car stolen by thieves in Hatton raid  

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Undriveable’ car stolen by thieves in Hatton raid  

By James Masson
March 30, 2022, 12:25 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 12:26 pm
Station hotel car park where the theft took place.
Station hotel car park where the theft took place.

A car described by police as “undriveable” has been stolen by thieves in Hatton in Aberdeenshire.

A silver BMW estate with the registration YC59BNN was stolen from the disused Station Hotel car park between 4:30pm on March 13 and 5:10pm the following day.

Constable Smith of Peterhead police station said: “Our inquiries into the theft are in the early stages and currently on-going. This vehicle was parked near to the disused Station Hotel, Hatton.

“Due to its location, it is expected most people will have seen this vehicle on route to and from work or social commutes.

“This vehicle was not driveable and I would urge anyone who saw any recent suspicious activity or recovery vehicles near to the vehicle, has dashcam footage or has knowledge of the theft to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to attend their local police station or call 101, quoting incident 3055 of 13 March 2022. If you wish to remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal