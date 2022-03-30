Visually impaired Elgin dad visits all 272 London tube stops in two days to raise £1,500 for north-east charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Visually impaired Elgin dad visits all 272 London tube stops in two days to raise £1,500 for north-east charity

By Craig Munro
March 30, 2022, 12:31 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 1:48 pm
Tracey Morris and Garry Ritchie at Shepherd's Bush tube station.
A visually impaired dad-of-one from Elgin has successfully visited all 272 London Underground stops in two days – raising more than £1,500 for a north-east charity in the process.

Garry Ritchie, 49, spent 13 hours travelling constantly around the network on March 24, and 11 hours the following day, to beat the challenge in aid of North East Sensory Services (Ness).

Mr Ritchie, a user of the charity himself, was joined by family friend Tracey Morris who acted as his sighted guide.

Having initially set himself the target of raising £500, the oil and gas project engineer ended up making £1,580 not including gift aid – and more than £1,800 with it included.

Garry and Tracey at Richmond station.

He said: “I’m over the moon with what we have achieved and enjoyed taking on this challenge.

“It was a good experience – but it was long. The first day took 13 hours and it took 11 hours the second day.

“It was extremely difficult, but it was great when we finally finished. It gave me a real sense of accomplishment. It was very challenging, but that’s the whole point of it.

“It just goes to show that nothing is impossible.”

He added: “Ness has given me invaluable support since I was first diagnosed, and I’m glad I’ve been able to do this to give something back.”

‘Objective is to achieve independence for blind and deaf people’

Graham Findlay, chief executive of Ness, said: “Everyone at Ness is delighted for Garry and Tracey after completing their Tube challenge.

“We’re also extremely grateful for the money they have raised for our charity, which will go towards our work in supporting people with visual and hearing impairments.

“Our driving objective is to achieve independence for blind and deaf people so it’s wonderful to see one of our service users taking on a challenge of this nature.”

Mr Ritchie’s fundraising page for the Tube Challenge can be found at this link.

