Highlands & Islands

Sea-to-sea transits delayed further due to challenges with Caledonian Canal refurbishment

By Lauren Robertson
March 30, 2022, 3:52 pm Updated: March 30, 2022, 5:12 pm
One of the locks on the Caledonian Canal. Picture by Sandy McCook.
One of the locks on the Caledonian Canal. Picture by Sandy McCook.

The ongoing refurbishment of the Cullochy lock gates on the Caledonian Canal has been delayed.

Works were due to finish by April 15, but it is now expected that they will not be complete until over a month later.

This means sea-to-sea transit will be delayed for longer, with no boats able to pass through this section of the canal.

During the refurbishment, contractors Mackenzie Construction have faced challenges with the structural installations and integrity of the downstream lock gate heelposts and historic structure interface.

The enhanced programme of works needed to fix these issues and make the area safe for users is now expected to last until May 16-20, despite them being fast-tracked.

‘A situation we would have wished to avoid if at all possible’

Scottish Canals, who operates the lock gates, recognised the inconvenience of this delay to commercial operators, transit customers and those customers based on the canal, especially with warmer weather just around the corner.

In a statement on their website, they said: “In discussion with our engineering colleagues, our contractors have considered all possible options to avoid this delay to opening and, if there was any way in which we could re-open earlier we would have done so.

“However, it is only by fully completing the work with this impact on timescales that we can have absolute confidence in respect of the long term operational integrity of the lock gates and not risk further disruption to our customers later in the season.”

A review of the situation is being held on April 18, after which a definite date for reopening will be announced.

Scottish Canals apologised to those impacted by the works: “Please accept our sincerest apologies for this delay to, or cancellation of, itineraries and holidays.

“This is a situation we would have wished to avoid if at all possible and we will work closely with our contractors to ensure that the works at Cullochy are completed as soon as possible.”

