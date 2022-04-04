Teenager due in court after nearly £50,000 drugs seized in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two men have been charged after more than £48,000 drugs were seized in Aberdeen.

Police raided a property in the Oldtown Place area on April 1 after receiving a tip-off, and found cocaine, cannabis and ecstasy.

They estimate the drugs have a street value of £48,675.

A 17-year-old and a 44-year-old have been charged and are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Constable Michael Christiansen said: “Drugs bring nothing but misery to our communities and I want to reassure the public that we will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to remove these illegal substances from our streets.

“Our work often relies on the support of the public, so if you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”