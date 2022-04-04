Mobile speed cameras to crack down on motorists during busy summer season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mobile speed cameras will be rolled out across the north and north-east this summer.

The North Safety Camera Unit has announced a number of locations for the seasonal cameras across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

These have been chosen ahead of an influx of visitors to the north of Scotland this summer where many people may not be familiar with the roads.

With the addition of the cameras, the safety unit aims to encourage drivers to stay within the speed limit and reduce the number of casualties on roads across the country.

Eric Dunion, unit manager for the North Safety Camera Unit, said: “We have been working closely with police colleagues and local authorities to identify locations where we anticipate an increase in traffic due to the increased number of visitors for either holidays or day trips.

“These locations would not normally meet the criteria to become a permanent location but the short term deployment scheme gives us the flexibility to be at locations where we believe there will be a change in traffic behaviour.

“We will be enforcing at the locations and aim to encourage motorists to improve their driver behaviour and adhere to the speed limits in place. Speed limits are in place for the safety of all road users.”

Chief Inspector Andy Barclay, from roads policing north, added: “With the expected increase in tourist travel over the coming months I am delighted that the North Safety Camera Unit is taking the strategic approach of implementing short term deployment locations.

“Road Policing work closely with the Safety Camera Unit to make our roads safer for all road users.”

Where will the mobile cameras be?

Aberdeen City

A93 North Deeside Road

Aberdeenshire

A92 Catterline near Thorny Hive Bay, Stonehaven

A90 near Cleanhills

A90 Kingswells to Craibstone Junction

Moray

A939 Tomintoul to Cockbridge near junction with B9008

A95 Aberlour to Grantown on Spey near junction with B9138

A95 Aberlour to Grantown near junction with Dowans Road, Aberlour

A96 Forres

A96 Forres to Elgin near Alves

B9040 Hopeman to Burghead near junction with Sigurd Street, Burghead

B9040 Lossiemouth to Hopeman near junction with B9012

Highland

A835 near Loch Droma near junction with A832

A836 Thurso to John o Groats near junction with Sibmister Road, Murkle

A836 Tongue to Thurso near Reay Golf Club, Reay

A836 Thurso to John o Groats near junction with the B855, Dunnet

A835 near to Maryburgh roundabout

A835 near junction with B9163 Conon Bridge