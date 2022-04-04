Mobile speed cameras to crack down on motorists during busy summer season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mobile speed cameras to crack down on motorists during busy summer season

By Ellie Milne
April 4, 2022, 12:11 pm Updated: April 4, 2022, 3:02 pm
Mobile speed cameras will be out in force across Grampian and the Highlands this tourist season. Picture by Kami Thomson
Mobile speed cameras will be out in force across Grampian and the Highlands this tourist season. Picture by Kami Thomson

Mobile speed cameras will be rolled out across the north and north-east this summer.

The North Safety Camera Unit has announced a number of locations for the seasonal cameras across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

These have been chosen ahead of an influx of visitors to the north of Scotland this summer where many people may not be familiar with the roads.

With the addition of the cameras, the safety unit aims to encourage drivers to stay within the speed limit and reduce the number of casualties on roads across the country.

Eric Dunion, unit manager for the North Safety Camera Unit, said: “We have been working closely with police colleagues and local authorities to identify locations where we anticipate an increase in traffic due to the increased number of visitors for either holidays or day trips.

“These locations would not normally meet the criteria to become a permanent location but the short term deployment scheme gives us the flexibility to be at locations where we believe there will be a change in traffic behaviour.

“We will be enforcing at the locations and aim to encourage motorists to improve their driver behaviour and adhere to the speed limits in place. Speed limits are in place for the safety of all road users.”

Chief Inspector Andy Barclay, from roads policing north, added: “With the expected increase in tourist travel over the coming months I am delighted that the North Safety Camera Unit is taking the strategic approach of implementing short term deployment locations.

“Road Policing work closely with the Safety Camera Unit to make our roads safer for all road users.”

Where will the mobile cameras be?

Aberdeen City
A93 North Deeside Road

Aberdeenshire
A92 Catterline near Thorny Hive Bay, Stonehaven
A90 near Cleanhills
A90 Kingswells to Craibstone Junction

Moray
A939 Tomintoul to Cockbridge near junction with B9008
A95 Aberlour to Grantown on Spey near junction with B9138
A95 Aberlour to Grantown near junction with Dowans Road, Aberlour
A96 Forres
A96 Forres to Elgin near Alves
B9040 Hopeman to Burghead near junction with Sigurd Street, Burghead
B9040 Lossiemouth to Hopeman near junction with B9012

Highland
A835 near Loch Droma near junction with A832
A836 Thurso to John o Groats near junction with Sibmister Road, Murkle
A836 Tongue to Thurso near Reay Golf Club, Reay
A836 Thurso to John o Groats near junction with the B855, Dunnet
A835 near to Maryburgh roundabout
A835 near junction with B9163 Conon Bridge

