Woman taken to hospital after road accident in Aberdeen By Louise Glen April 4, 2022, 8:28 pm Updated: April 4, 2022, 8:35 pm The Six Roads roundabout taken from Ashgrove Court. A woman has been taken to hospital after an incident in the Hilton area of Aberdeen. A car and a motorbike were involved in an road traffic collision at the Six Roads roundabout at around 4.25pm on Monday. Emergency services were on the scene and a woman was taken by ambulance to hospital in the city. A police spokeswoman said: "Police were called to a crash between a motorcycle and a car at the Six Roads roundabout, Aberdeen at around 4.25pm on Monday, April 4. "Emergency services attended the scene and a woman was taken to hospital." Police were at the scene for more than two hours as investigations took place.