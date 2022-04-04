Woman taken to hospital after road accident in Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman has been taken to hospital after an incident in the Hilton area of Aberdeen.

A car and a motorbike were involved in an road traffic collision at the Six Roads roundabout at around 4.25pm on Monday.

Emergency services were on the scene and a woman was taken by ambulance to hospital in the city.

A police spokeswoman said: “Police were called to a crash between a motorcycle and a car at the Six Roads roundabout, Aberdeen at around 4.25pm on Monday, April 4.

“Emergency services attended the scene and a woman was taken to hospital.”

Police were at the scene for more than two hours as investigations took place.