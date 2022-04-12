Lockdown interruption leads to closure of Buchan Riding for the Disabled – one year short of 40th anniversary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

After almost 40 years, the Buchan branch of the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) has announced its closure due to a shortage of volunteers.

Formed in 1983, the Aberdeenshire branch should have been celebrating its 40th anniversary next year.

However, following a committee meeting it was decided that the branch had no other option but to close, despite being backed by Grampian and Highland Region RDA.

The RDA makes horse riding accessible for children and adults with disabilities, benefiting more than 25,000 people across the UK.

Buchan office bearers who have carried out their duties for several years intended to step down in 2020.

Due to the impact of the pandemic, they decided to remain on until the annual meeting in September 2021.

There was hope enough volunteers would be appointed to carry on the roles.

There was interest shown at the September meeting, and another meeting was then scheduled for November 2021.

For the group to continue, it needed a minimum of three new trustees.

However, efforts to recruit new volunteers have not been successful.

It means organisers have now “reluctantly” decided to close the group, describing the step as the “end of an era”.

The suspension of riding during lockdown and general downturn and similar activities has also been attributed to the closure.

Funding set aside for the Buchan branch will be returned to the RDA National to be reallocated to the Grampian & Highland Region RDA.

‘It will be sorely missed by many’

However, the money has been ring-fenced for two years and will be redirected back to the area should another RDA group form following the closure of the Buchan branch.

Equipment will be offered to nearby groups in the meantime.

A spokeswoman for Buchan RDA made it clear that the branch closure would leave a “large gap” f0r locals to take part in riding – with the nearest groups being in Aberdeen, Moray and Gordon.

She also said riders would miss an “opportunity to participate in regular exercise in an environment that was both challenging and rewarding”.

She added: “RDA has played a major part of many people’s lives in this north-east corner – with riders experiencing lifelong benefits, and helpers creating lifelong friendships.

“It will be sorely missed by many and lots of tears have been shed lately.”

Buchan RDA says the charities regulator in Scotland has been informed of their closure.