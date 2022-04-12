Lockdown interruption leads to closure of Buchan Riding for the Disabled – one year short of 40th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lockdown interruption leads to closure of Buchan Riding for the Disabled – one year short of 40th anniversary

By Ross Hempseed
April 12, 2022, 8:28 am Updated: April 12, 2022, 11:38 am
Buchan branch of the RDA is set to close.
Buchan branch of the RDA is set to close.

After almost 40 years, the Buchan branch of the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) has announced its closure due to a shortage of volunteers.

Formed in 1983, the Aberdeenshire branch should have been celebrating its 40th anniversary next year.

However, following a committee meeting it was decided that the branch had no other option but to close, despite being backed by Grampian and Highland Region RDA.

The RDA makes horse riding accessible for children and adults with disabilities, benefiting more than 25,000 people across the UK.

Buchan office bearers who have carried out their duties for several years intended to step down in 2020.

Due to the impact of the pandemic, they decided to remain on until the annual meeting in September 2021.

There was hope enough volunteers would be appointed to carry on the roles.

There was interest shown at the September meeting, and another meeting was then scheduled for November 2021.

Riders at a Buchan RDA session.
Buchan RDA sessions have been enjoyed by generations for nearly 40 years.

For the group to continue, it needed a minimum of three new trustees.

However, efforts to recruit new volunteers have not been successful.

It means organisers have now “reluctantly” decided to close the group, describing the step as the “end of an era”.

The suspension of riding during lockdown and general downturn and similar activities has also been attributed to the closure.

Funding set aside for the Buchan branch will be returned to the RDA National to be reallocated to the Grampian & Highland Region RDA.

‘It will be sorely missed by many’

However, the money has been ring-fenced for two years and will be redirected back to the area should another RDA group form following the closure of the Buchan branch.

Equipment will be offered to nearby groups in the meantime.

A spokeswoman for Buchan RDA made it clear that the branch closure would leave a “large gap” f0r locals to take part in riding – with the nearest groups being in Aberdeen, Moray and Gordon.

She also said riders would miss an “opportunity to participate in regular exercise in an environment that was both challenging and rewarding”.

She added: “RDA has played a major part of many people’s lives in this north-east corner – with riders experiencing lifelong benefits, and helpers creating lifelong friendships.

“It will be sorely missed by many and lots of tears have been shed lately.”

Buchan RDA says the charities regulator in Scotland has been informed of their closure.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]