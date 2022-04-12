New youth forum aims to make ‘influential change’ for Aberdeen youngsters

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new youth forum has been launched to give young people a voice in Aberdeen.

Granite City Speaks (GCS) has gained 11 active participants from across the city since being launched by Denis Law Legacy Trust last summer.

Monthly meetings are being held at Robert Gordon University, where the trust’s flagship programme Streetsport is based.

The young people have different backgrounds and jobs which allows for a diverse range of views to be presented.

Their first conversation on the “demeaning” way school pupils are described as “vulnerable learners” has led to work with initiative Reboot to understand how they can change what language is used at council level.

Hannah Clews, Streetsport development manager, said: “The formation of GCS was born out us wanting to ensure the young people who attend our Streetsport programmes are listened to more in the city they grow up in.

“Many of them come to us with problems or concerns and we want them to have the ability to amplify their voices so that they themselves are heard, rather than having to rely on others to represent them indirectly.

“The members have shown a lot of commitment and desire and it’s been great to see it progress to the stage where we think GCS can create genuine and influential change for communities and young people in Aberdeen.”