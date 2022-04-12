Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas leaves Aberdeen – having managed just four shots on target in Premiership for club

By Ryan Cryle
April 12, 2022, 3:18 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 4:37 pm
Aberdeen's Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has had his contract terminated, after just one goal in 24 games.
Aberdeen's Jay Emmanuel-Thomas has had his contract terminated, after just one goal in 24 games.

Aberdeen have confirmed attacker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas’ departure, as first reported by the Press and Journal last week.

As per Friday evening’s P&J exclusive, the 31-year-old attacker’s contract has been terminated as recently-appointed Dons boss Jim Goodwin continues to waste no time in rebuilding a squad which missed out on the Premiership top six on Saturday.

‘JET’ was signed as a free agent last summer by former Reds manager Stephen Glass, having left top-flight rivals Livingston.

However, despite promising to hit 20 goals, the former Arsenal youngster has largely been a peripheral figure, managing just 10 shots on goal (four on target) across 15 league appearances.

Only seven of those Premiership appearances were starts.

A short Aberdeen statement said: “The club can this afternoon confirm it has terminated the contract of Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

“The forward made 24 appearances for the Dons, making 12 starts and 12 substitute appearances and netted once.

“All at Aberdeen FC wish Jay the very best in his future career.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal