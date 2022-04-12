[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have confirmed attacker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas’ departure, as first reported by the Press and Journal last week.

As per Friday evening’s P&J exclusive, the 31-year-old attacker’s contract has been terminated as recently-appointed Dons boss Jim Goodwin continues to waste no time in rebuilding a squad which missed out on the Premiership top six on Saturday.

‘JET’ was signed as a free agent last summer by former Reds manager Stephen Glass, having left top-flight rivals Livingston.

However, despite promising to hit 20 goals, the former Arsenal youngster has largely been a peripheral figure, managing just 10 shots on goal (four on target) across 15 league appearances.

Only seven of those Premiership appearances were starts.

A short Aberdeen statement said: “The club can this afternoon confirm it has terminated the contract of Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

“The forward made 24 appearances for the Dons, making 12 starts and 12 substitute appearances and netted once.

“All at Aberdeen FC wish Jay the very best in his future career.”