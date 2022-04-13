Three teens, 13 to 18, charged in connection with derelict building fire in Kingseat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Three teens, 13 to 18, charged in connection with derelict building fire in Kingseat

By Lauren Robertson
April 13, 2022, 9:30 am Updated: April 13, 2022, 11:49 am

Three teenage boys have been charged in connection with an Aberdeenshire blaze that had crews working through the night.

The fire service responded to reports of part of the old Kingseat hospital going up in flames just after 7.30pm on Tuesday evening and fought the flames for around nine hours.

Police have confirmed three teenagers aged 18, 15 and 13 have been charged in connection with willful fireraising.

The 18-year-old will be reported to the procurator fiscal and the two younger boys will be reported to the youth justice management unit.

It comes a year after police issued a warning about young people starting fires in derelict buildings in the area.

The fire was mostly in the roof of the building. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Teams from the fire service returned to the scene of the fire on Marshall Mackenzie Road on Wednesday morning to assess the damage caused by the fire, and will be going back again in the afternoon.

The scale of the damage can be seen in photos from the scene, which appear to show the main structure of the property in tact and the roof burned away.

Aftermath of Kingseat fire

Police confirmed three teens have been charged in connection with the fire. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Fire crews will return to the scene again on Wednesday afternoon. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
The building is now fenced and cordoned off. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Fire crews fought the flames for nearly nine hours. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

What happened in Kingseat?

The building that was on fire is part of the Kingseat hospital which dates back to 1904.

Two fire engines were initially sent to tackle the blaze but they called in extra support after realising how large the fire had grown.

A spokeswoman from the fire service said part of the building most affected is its roof.

Because of the layout of the old hospital buildings and the spaces between them, the fire is not believed to have damaged any other buildings.

The building is already fenced off as it is part of land that is due to be developed, but an additional cordon has been added to deter people from going too near the building after the fire.

