Three teens, 13 to 18, charged in connection with derelict building fire in Kingseat

Three teenage boys have been charged in connection with an Aberdeenshire blaze that had crews working through the night.

The fire service responded to reports of part of the old Kingseat hospital going up in flames just after 7.30pm on Tuesday evening and fought the flames for around nine hours.

Police have confirmed three teenagers aged 18, 15 and 13 have been charged in connection with willful fireraising.

The 18-year-old will be reported to the procurator fiscal and the two younger boys will be reported to the youth justice management unit.

It comes a year after police issued a warning about young people starting fires in derelict buildings in the area.

Teams from the fire service returned to the scene of the fire on Marshall Mackenzie Road on Wednesday morning to assess the damage caused by the fire, and will be going back again in the afternoon.

The scale of the damage can be seen in photos from the scene, which appear to show the main structure of the property in tact and the roof burned away.

Aftermath of Kingseat fire

What happened in Kingseat?

The building that was on fire is part of the Kingseat hospital which dates back to 1904.

Two fire engines were initially sent to tackle the blaze but they called in extra support after realising how large the fire had grown.

A spokeswoman from the fire service said part of the building most affected is its roof.

Because of the layout of the old hospital buildings and the spaces between them, the fire is not believed to have damaged any other buildings.

The building is already fenced off as it is part of land that is due to be developed, but an additional cordon has been added to deter people from going too near the building after the fire.