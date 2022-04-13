Troubled past and uncertain future for historic Kingseat hospital fire site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Troubled past and uncertain future for historic Kingseat hospital fire site

By Lauren Robertson and Lottie Hood
April 13, 2022, 3:35 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 5:17 pm
The fire was mostly in the roof of the building. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
The fire was mostly in the roof of the building. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

A former village hall that was part of Kingseat hospital has had a troubled past and uncertain future – even before it was devastated by a fire.

The Kingseat Hospital originally opened as Aberdeen District Asylum in May 1904 and was the first mental hospital in Scotland to be designed on a village system.

It was built as a group of buildings, including a main hospital block, ten patient villas, staff accommodation.

After closing in 1999, the hospital site was bought by Avant Homes who went on to build 300 houses there.

However, a few of the original buildings remain.

Fire crews at the scene of the fire on Wednesday. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

One of the remaining buildings was the site of a fire on Tuesday night that took crews around nine hours to extinguish. Three teenage boys have since been charged in connection with the incident. 

 

The former hospital buildings have had various uses over the years, including as a hospital for wounded soldiers during the Second World War and, more recently, as a community centre.

Kingseat buildings falling into disrepair

Even before the fire though, the future of the remaining buildings was uncertain and they were left to fall further into disrepair.

Emma and Stuart Armstrong have lived in the area since 2009 and said they have never been in the building or seen it used.

It is the couple’s understanding that the building was supposed to have been turned into a community hall.

Crews putting out the last of the fire. Kenny Elrick.

Mr Armstrong said: “It was supposed to be a community building.

“Obviously there’s the fire, but there’s also the bigger issue of what the council or government does with these buildings.

“I’ve never been in it so I don’t know if it was ever watertight but it doesn’t look like it.”

 

They have witnessed multiple fires at the site in recent years and last year police issued a warning about young people starting fires in derelict buildings in the area.

Uncertain future before fire

Ownership of the site has been passed to different developers over the years.

Plans for the site initially included a new playpark and the refurbishment of the historic buildings but, much to the discontent of locals, there were delays and changes to the plans.

After issuing an enforcement notice to no avail, Aberdeenshire Council took matters into their town hands and built the playpark themselves. 

It is uncertain what will happen to the remaining hospital buildings, all of which currently have “at risk” status.

