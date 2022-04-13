Sheep euthanised after suspected dog attack in Banff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sheep euthanised after suspected dog attack in Banff

By Lauren Taylor
April 13, 2022, 3:42 pm Updated: April 13, 2022, 3:48 pm
Sheep farmer using quad bike and dogs. Picture by Shutterstock.
A sheep had to be euthanised after suffering “extensive injuries” from a suspected dog attack near Banff.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a case of sheep worrying in a field near to Boyndie Drome.

One sheep suffered injuries “consistent with a dog attack”, police say. The sheep had to be euthanised.

The incident happened between noon on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

Read more: Farmers report increase in dog attacks on sheep

Constable Casey Conner said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward.”

If anyone has any information they should call 101 quoting incident 2009 of April 4. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they want to remain anonymous.

