Sheep euthanised after suspected dog attack in Banff

A sheep had to be euthanised after suffering “extensive injuries” from a suspected dog attack near Banff.

Officers are appealing for witnesses following a case of sheep worrying in a field near to Boyndie Drome.

One sheep suffered injuries “consistent with a dog attack”, police say. The sheep had to be euthanised.

The incident happened between noon on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

Constable Casey Conner said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may have seen or heard anything to come forward.”

If anyone has any information they should call 101 quoting incident 2009 of April 4. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if they want to remain anonymous.