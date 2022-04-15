Biker involved in ‘serious’ crash on A920 Dufftown to Huntly road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A north-east road remains closed following a crash believed to involve a motorbike.

Emergency services were called to the A920 Dufftown to Huntly road shortly before noon.

The road is currently closed at the junction with the A941, to the east of Dufftown.

The alarm was raised around 11.40am.

Police are currently in attendance.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area at this time as officers remain at the scene.

A police spokesman said: “The A920 is currently closed at the junction with the A941 east of Dufftown due to a crash.

“Police were called around 11.40am.

“Officers are currently at the scene and people are asked to avoid the area if possible.”

More to follow.