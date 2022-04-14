Police called to Harlaw Academy as alarm is triggered By Michelle Henderson April 14, 2022, 9:25 pm Updated: April 14, 2022, 9:34 pm Police were called to Harlaw Academy shortly after 8pm. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police have been called to an Aberdeen secondary school after an alarm was heard going off. Officers were seen pulling up outside Harlaw Academy shortly after 8pm this evening. A police spokesman confirmed their presence on Albyn Place was due to an “alarm going off at the school.” It’s unknown at this time what set off the alarm. The alarm was raised to police at 8.15pm. More as we get it. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Aberdeen motorcyclist banned from road after police chase ends with officers ramming bike Three teens, 13 to 18, charged in connection with derelict building fire in Kingseat Police investigation launched after much-loved deer Stanley found shot and decapitated near Argyll homes Weekend court roll – A despicable grandson, a creepy stalker and a crook cleaner