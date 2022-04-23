Watch Aberdeen Gaelic Choir as it celebrates 70 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Watch Aberdeen Gaelic Choir as it celebrates 70 years

By Louise Glen
April 23, 2022, 1:48 pm
Aberdeen Gaelic Choir celebrates 70 years. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Aberdeen Gaelic Choir celebrates 70 years. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Aberdeen Gaelic Choir celebrated 70 years with hopes for another 70 on the cards.

Formed in 1952 the choir is going strong, with founder members still in attendance and a new conductor taking over prior to the pandemic.

One of the choir’s founder members, 94-year-old Gladys Sangster, was on hand at a civic reception in Aberdeen and shared her memories with Barney Crocket, Aberdeen’s Lord Provost.

Strong links with Gaelic language and culture

She shared with the provost photographs from the choir’s long history.

Choir members spoke of its strong links from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with Gaelic language and culture.

Mrs Kennedy took over the reigns in the choir pre-pandemic but the whole committee has kept the choir going via online meetings. Even when it returned to in person rehearsals it kept zoom meetings for those unable to attend to join.

At the group’s recent AGM, it spoke of the zoom meetings keeping choir members connected during the pandemic and beyond.

94-year-old founder member Gladys Sangster looking at a photo book of the choir over the years with Barney Crocket Lord Provost. Picture by Paul Glendell.

Beach Ballroom saw members share memories of the choir

At a civic reception in Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom last night, members gathered to share memories of the choir.

The choir attracts singers from both Aberdeen and across Aberdeenshire.

It sings in four part harmony, and has a range of traditional and modern Gaelic songs – a feature of Scotland’s centuries-old culture.

Every year the choir performs at a range of events and competes in one or more provincial mods, climaxing in the Royal National Mod in October.

Hat- trick of wins

Aberdeen Gaelic Choir at its 70th anniversary celebration. The choir is conducted by Kerrie Kennedy. Picture by Paul Glendell.

A hat-trick of wins in the Margrat Duncan competition over a number of years prompted a return to the premier Lovat and Tullibardine in recent years.

The choir meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm in Holburn West Church.

Aberdeen Gaelic Choir conducted by Kerrie Kennedy. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Lord Provost Barney Crockett at the event. Picture by Paul Glendell.
Pictured are: 94 year old founder member Gladys Sangster with Mary Keyon. Picture by Paul Glendell.

