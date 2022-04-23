Watch Aberdeen Gaelic Choir as it celebrates 70 years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Gaelic Choir celebrated 70 years with hopes for another 70 on the cards.

Formed in 1952 the choir is going strong, with founder members still in attendance and a new conductor taking over prior to the pandemic.

One of the choir’s founder members, 94-year-old Gladys Sangster, was on hand at a civic reception in Aberdeen and shared her memories with Barney Crocket, Aberdeen’s Lord Provost.

Strong links with Gaelic language and culture

She shared with the provost photographs from the choir’s long history.

Choir members spoke of its strong links from across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire with Gaelic language and culture.

Mrs Kennedy took over the reigns in the choir pre-pandemic but the whole committee has kept the choir going via online meetings. Even when it returned to in person rehearsals it kept zoom meetings for those unable to attend to join.

At the group’s recent AGM, it spoke of the zoom meetings keeping choir members connected during the pandemic and beyond.

Beach Ballroom saw members share memories of the choir

At a civic reception in Aberdeen’s Beach Ballroom last night, members gathered to share memories of the choir.

The choir attracts singers from both Aberdeen and across Aberdeenshire.

It sings in four part harmony, and has a range of traditional and modern Gaelic songs – a feature of Scotland’s centuries-old culture.

Every year the choir performs at a range of events and competes in one or more provincial mods, climaxing in the Royal National Mod in October.

Hat- trick of wins

A hat-trick of wins in the Margrat Duncan competition over a number of years prompted a return to the premier Lovat and Tullibardine in recent years.

The choir meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm in Holburn West Church.