Moray councillor claims parents given ‘two days notice’ of meeting to discuss future of school

By Louise Glen
April 23, 2022, 2:37 pm Updated: April 23, 2022, 2:41 pm
Picture from 2014. A previous attempt to mothball Crossroads Primary School was met with stiff opposition from the community. Picture by David Whittaker-Smith.
A Moray councillor has claimed parents were given “two days notice” of a meeting to discuss the potential closure of a Keith school.

Donald Gatt, who represents Keith and Cullen, claims Moray Council education officers requested individual meetings with parents of pupils at Crossroads Primary School in Grange this week – ahead of plans to axe the school.

Moray Council defended its position, saying the meetings were in a bid to find a way of keeping the school open, and were not with the intention to mothball the primary.

‘Very concerned parents’

Councillor Gatt said: “I have been contacted by very concerned parents who are appalled at the short notice and abrupt content of this letter.

Donald Gatt.

“At the meetings parents were told that after the summer the school roll will be down to five pupils, and that that has triggered the process to close the school.

“Parents were further told to look at which school they would like their children sent to and to email the education department with their choice soon so that transport provision can be looked into.

Parents want children to remain at Crossroads

“The implication being that if it is not done soon, then transport may not be provided.

“All the parents I have been in contact with have expressed a preference for their children to remain at Crossroads Primary School”.

He added: “This is a poor and insensitive move by the education department that has been carried out without any meaningful consultation with parents or with the current Keith and Cullen elected councillors.”

He believes a paper to close the school will be brought before the first meeting of the education committee in June.

“I have emailed the head of education for urgent clarification on the situation of Crossroads Primary and asked that the school remain open until such time as the new Moray Council decides otherwise,” he said.

Crossroads Primary School, Grange, Keith hand over Petition in 2014.

‘No decision has been made’

A spokeswoman for Moray Council said: “Parents and carers of pupils at Crossroads Primary School were invited to individual meetings to discuss the falling school roll so that an assessment of the current situation can take place.

“We would like to reassure the community that no decision has been taken to mothball the school, and that our education colleagues will work closely with the local community to determine whether there is any possibility of the school roll developing over time.

She said: “Any decisions taken around the future of a school are to support the best educational and social outcomes for the children and young people currently attending the school, as well as those who may attend in the future, and would include extensive engagement with the local community.”

A previous attempt to mothball Crossroads Primary School in 2014 was met with opposition from the community. 

