Aberdeen University to support students from Ukraine by waiving tuition fees

By Joanna Bremner
April 27, 2022, 4:13 pm
The latest measures announced by the University of Aberdeen include free accommodation for those impacted by the Ukraine crisis. Picture credit: University of Aberdeen.
The latest measures announced by the University of Aberdeen include free accommodation for those impacted by the Ukraine crisis. Picture credit: University of Aberdeen.

Tuition fees will be waived and free accommodation provided for current and prospective students from Ukraine, Aberdeen University has announced.

A package of support has been made available, which will also be extended to students from Belarus or Russia who have been awarded refugee or asylum seeker status, or who cannot return home safely.

The university said it is building on the help already offered by the Scottish Government.

It includes waiving tuition fees of up to £250,000 this year for new and returning students, and assistance with accommodation this summer and the following academic year.

There will also be provisions of laptops and other technical equipment.

"The measures announced today to support new and current students affected by the war reflect both this commitment and our position within the global community," says Professor Adelyn Wilson, the University's Dean for international stakeholder engagement.

The university has also announced the adoption of the Unesco Qualifications Passport, an innovative tool used worldwide that recognises foreign education qualifications when documentation is missing.

They will also support students that have transferred from affected regions through recognition of previous learning.

Commitment to the global community

These are the latest in a series of measures outlined by the university, in addition to their international student hardship and support fund.

Professor Adelyn Wilson, the dean for international stakeholder engagement, said: “Our university community has offered its unqualified support and solidarity for the people of Ukraine, and for our students who have spoken out to condemn the war.

“The measures announced today to support new and current students affected by the war reflect both this commitment and our position within the global community.

“These targeted measures build on the support we already offer to other refugees and asylum seekers, including our Sanctuary Scholarships.”

Find out more about the application process on the university’s website.

