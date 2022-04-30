Demonstrations take place across Aberdeen to protest war in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Demonstrations take place across Aberdeen to protest war in Ukraine

By Lauren Taylor and Ellie Milne
April 30, 2022, 8:04 pm Updated: April 30, 2022, 8:10 pm
The Grampian Ride for Ukraine took place today. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Protestors took to the streets and roads of Aberdeen today to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Around 70 bikers took part in the Grampian Ride for Ukraine covering more than 100 miles after setting off from Castlegate at 10am this morning.

The organisers aimed to gather donations from motorcyclist enthusiasts to help support refugees coming to the north-east.

Just a couple of hours later, people gathered around Castlegate waving Ukrainian flags and holding up signs as part of the Women and Mothers of Ukraine protest.

The protests were taking place across Scotland today, with groups forming in Edinburgh and Glasgow as well as Aberdeen.

Grampian Ride for Ukraine and the Women and Mothers of Ukraine gathered at Castlegate today. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Despite the bright blue skies, it was a cold day in the Granite City, but this did not stop them from singing and standing in solidarity.

Children were drawing flags and love hearts on the pavement with chalk as their parents chanted things like “save Ukraine” and “stop Russian bombs”.

‘We need support’

Some of the families gathered today were forced to flee to the UK after the war broke out.

One of the organisers of the event, Valeriia Semchuk, arrived in Aberdeen with her two sons last month after leaving war-torn Kyiv to be with her mother and sister.

The 39-year-old decided to help organise the Women and Mothers of Ukraine protest

She said: “I’m from Ukraine, I’m a mother,  and in Ukraine there is still a war so I didn’t have any choice, it was my duty to.

“We want to show Europe that we need help, that we need support from the whole world.

“Our children have been killed, around 219 children, and this figure is without any from Mariupol – I think it will be terrible figures.

“We are trying to say ‘save Mariupol, save our children please’.”

Women and Mothers of Ukraine protesting the war at Castlegate on Saturday. Picture by Lauren Taylor.

Valeriia Robins, 30, also helped to organise the march to protest the ongoing war.

She said: “We just want to make sure people in Aberdeen don’t forget that there is still a war in Ukraine and children are dying.”

The group then marched throughout Aberdeen, towards Queens Links where they met up with the bikers.

‘Humbled by the generosity’

Those taking part in the Grampian Ride for Ukraine headed south out of Aberdeen, travelling through Portlethen, Stonehaven, Banchory, Westhill, Inverurie and Ellon throughout the day.

The group of 70 motorcyclists went down “really well” in each town with kids waving as they passed by and families coming out to get their pictures taken with the bikes.

Organiser Kev Kilgour before setting off on the ride across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

“It went fantastically well,” organiser Kev Kilgour said upon returning to Aberdeen. “It was a really good day.

“I thought it would be fantastic to get a group of motorcyclists together, as it’s known throughout the UK that motorcycle riders are great at raising money for charity.

“I thought let’s do this fundraiser to keep some money in the north-east of Scotland. So, when refugees arrive in Aberdeen and the Grampian region from Ukriane, these donations will be used to support them locally.

“A lot of people will arrive with nothing more than a supermarket carrier bag and that’s all their life in a bag. They’ll be needing immediate supplies so we’re trying to give them a bit of a stopgap.”

The motorcyclists were raising money to support Ukrainian refugees coming to the north-east. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

The money was collected on behalf of the Polish Association of Aberdeen and organisers also worked with Aberdeen charity OWN Woman Kołowrotek who came along today to collect donations.

Mr Kilgour added: “I’m humbled by the support and generosity of the people of Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire. And, also, all of the motorcyclists who contributed donations to take part today to help refugee families.”

Donations can be made to the fundraising page here.

Grampian Ride for Ukraine

