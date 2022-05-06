Falcon recruited to scare gulls in Aberdeen missing after tables turned on bird of prey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Falcon recruited to scare gulls in Aberdeen missing after tables turned on bird of prey

By Joanna Bremner
May 6, 2022, 3:23 pm Updated: May 6, 2022, 6:09 pm
Peppa, the missing falcon.
Peppa, the falcon, has been missing in Aberdeen from around 11am this morning after being scared by some gulls. Supplied by Sarah/ DCT Media

A falcon recruited to scare off gulls in Aberdeen took flight when the tables were turned on the bird of prey.

Sarah Calderwood, the bird’s handler, has been in a flap since Peppa flew off.

The duo were carrying out bird control on Market Street this morning, a process which aims to discourage gulls from landing, roosting and nesting.

Sarah, from SGC Environmental, believes the falcon was then scared off by the gulls, which many find a nuisance. 

Sarah Calderwood with Saffron the Harris Hawk. Credit: David Knight.

Peppa went missing at about 11am on Friday.

“We were on a level in a car park, and she just took off,” said Peppa’s handler.

“The gulls went wild, swooping at her. When she flew away, they went after her.”

The falcon’s handler is getting increasingly concerned about the bird.

Falcon Peppa poses no danger

“I thought I was picking up on a weak signal through her radio, around the harbour area.

“But we haven’t had any joy.

“She won’t hurt anyone’s cats or pets, she’s not that kind of bird.

“Peppa has never killed anything. I’m more concerned that she can’t fend for herself.”

“If anyone sees Peppa, don’t feed her,” she added. “Especially not cooked meat.”

The seven-year old falcon can be recognised by the bell, leg rings, leather straps and a radio transmitter on her legs.

“A tell-tale sign that she’s nearby will be the gulls and other birds going crazy,” advised the handler.

If you see the falcon, you can contact Sarah via her telephone number: 07990 524495.

