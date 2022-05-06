Falcon recruited to scare gulls in Aberdeen missing after tables turned on bird of prey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A falcon recruited to scare off gulls in Aberdeen took flight when the tables were turned on the bird of prey.

Sarah Calderwood, the bird’s handler, has been in a flap since Peppa flew off.

The duo were carrying out bird control on Market Street this morning, a process which aims to discourage gulls from landing, roosting and nesting.

Sarah, from SGC Environmental, believes the falcon was then scared off by the gulls, which many find a nuisance.

Peppa went missing at about 11am on Friday.

“We were on a level in a car park, and she just took off,” said Peppa’s handler.

“The gulls went wild, swooping at her. When she flew away, they went after her.”

The falcon’s handler is getting increasingly concerned about the bird.

Falcon Peppa poses no danger

“I thought I was picking up on a weak signal through her radio, around the harbour area.

“But we haven’t had any joy.

“She won’t hurt anyone’s cats or pets, she’s not that kind of bird.

“Peppa has never killed anything. I’m more concerned that she can’t fend for herself.”

“If anyone sees Peppa, don’t feed her,” she added. “Especially not cooked meat.”

The seven-year old falcon can be recognised by the bell, leg rings, leather straps and a radio transmitter on her legs.

“A tell-tale sign that she’s nearby will be the gulls and other birds going crazy,” advised the handler.

If you see the falcon, you can contact Sarah via her telephone number: 07990 524495.