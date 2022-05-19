Racing champ Lewis Proctor fined for undertaking traffic at speed on busy A90

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Scottish motor racing champ has been fined for careless driving on the A90 in Perthshire.

Lewis Proctor was pulled over by police after they spotted him speeding and undertaking traffic in his father’s Bentley GT.

The 25-year-old Aberdonian, a rising star of the prestigious McLaren Driver Development Programme, was originally charged with dangerous driving, which would have resulted in a minimum 12-month ban if convicted.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday and confirmed a guilty plea to a reduced charge of careless driving.

Proctor, who lives near Dyce, gave up a job in the oil industry to race full-time with McLaren.

He and his father Stewart are reigning GT3 Silver-Am Champions

Blue flashing lights activated

Proctor pled guilty to driving carelessly along the A90, near the Inchture-Abernyte sliproad, on September 10, last year.

He admitted travelling at excessive speed for the road conditions, undertook vehicles in the nearside lane, before driving in front of them and braking heavily.

The Bentley Continental Supersports Auto Proctor was driving has a top speed of 209mph.

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told the court: “At about 9.05am, police were in position on the A90 Perth road.

“The traffic was moderate, the weather was clear and road surface was dry.”

She said: “Police constables observed that the flow of traffic began to increase.

“They saw a black Bentley GT appeared to be travelling at speed in lane one.

“It undertook a blue Volkswagen car and black Honda CRV, before cutting back into lane two.

“The vehicle then braked due to the heavy traffic.”

The court heard officers moved out from their position and activated their blue lights.

“As the traffic cleared ahead, the vehicle increased its speed before the accused appeared to notice the police car’s emergency lights,” said Ms Hodgson.

“The accused then slowed and moved into lane one.”

Police approached Proctor, who was the only person in the car.

Driving a ‘fast machine’

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said: “Mr Proctor appears before the court as a first offender.

“At the time of this offence, he had six penalty points on the licence.”

She said: “Mr Proctor was driving in the outside lane, with two cars in front of him.

“He reckoned they were travelling at about 60 to 65mph but neither was moving into the inside lane.

“Mr Proctor became rather impatient and undertook these two cars before returning to the outside lane.

“He tells me that his speed would have been between 70 and 75mph.”

Sheriff Craig McSherry, who remarked the GT Bentley was a “fast machine,” fined Proctor £600 and imposed three penalty points.