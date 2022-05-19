Heads up for farmers over power lines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Heads up for farmers over power lines

By Nancy Nicolson
May 19, 2022, 7:00 am Updated: May 19, 2022, 11:50 am
SAFETY: Farmers are being urged to look up and look out for overhead power lines.

Farmers have been given a “heads up” safety reminder to always check for overhead power lines when working in fields.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said there were 853 non-injury events on farms and in fields across its network in the north of Scotland and central southern England last year, and while the figures are an improvement on 865 in 2020 and 910 in 2019, they want to bring them down further.

SSEN Distribution’s head of safety, Peter Vujanic, said around five workers were killed every year when the machinery they were operating came close to or into contact with overhead electricity lines.

SSEN is running a farm safety awareness campaign.

“We’re proud to describe this campaign as informed by farmers, for farmers, as our work with the agricultural community throughout the year has really helped to shape the way our campaign is being rolled out,” he said.

“We hope the advice we’re offering will go a long way to bringing this number down even further so that everyone can get home safe at the end of their shift.”

Mr Vujanic said feedback from farmers indicated that tiredness, loss of concentration and pressure to complete the job are the main reasons lines are struck.

He added: “That’s why we’re urging anyone working on the farm this summer to not only look out and look up, but to also look after yourself.”

