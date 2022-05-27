The reviews are in: Is new Everyman Cinema Aberdeen the ‘ultimate date night’ or a ‘waste of money’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The reviews are in: Is new Everyman Cinema Aberdeen the 'ultimate date night' or a 'waste of money'?

By Craig Munro
May 27, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 27, 2022, 11:52 am
The new cinema is set to open at the Bon Accord Centre in 2024.
Even the most highly anticipated movies of the year are at the mercy of the critics.

A scathing review from a magazine, newspaper or person you trust could mean the difference between shelling out for a ticket and choosing to stay at home with a tub of ice cream.

And new cinemas are no different – especially when the owners have allowed for two years of build-up ahead of opening.

Yesterday, we broke the news that Everyman Cinema will be bringing a brand-new movie theatre to Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre in 2024.

It will be their northernmost location and their third in Scotland, after venues in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The Everyman Cinema entrance at Maida Vale in London. Picture: Shutterstock

Just like The Last Jedi and The Godfather Part III, the decision to bring a fifth cinema to central Aberdeen has prompted a mix of strong opinions for and against.

However, it does look like the excitement is winning over disapproval at the moment.

Here’s what you had to say.

Your views on Everyman Cinema Aberdeen

Karen Molloy joined the conversation at the bottom of yesterday’s article and shared the experience of visiting one of the London locations, saying: “I’ve been to an Everyman near Crystal Palace and it blew me away.

“Stunning venue, unique and makes going to the cinema an actual experience.

“I’m delighted.

“Down there they have good offers which makes it a lot less expensive.”

Bon Accord manager Craig Stevenson has said the cinema will help the centre to diversify. Picture by Scott Baxter

The price of the tickets was a factor in some of the less enthusiastic comments.

Anyone who isn’t a child or concession could face paying up to £15 for some of the more popular weekend screenings – triple what some other Aberdeen cinemas cost.

Let us know what you think about the new cinema in our comments section at the foot of this article

Tony Bowie wrote on Facebook: “The city doesn’t need another cinema it needs something for kids to keep them out of trouble, especially with prices it will be sky high which is pointless when you get cheap tickets from Vue cinema… just saying.”

However, Ryan Callaghan said the new venue was an “excellent idea”, adding: “Most large shopping centres have entertainment options, why not Bon Accord also?

“If you want cheaper or more family focussed options then simply use the other cinemas.”

More independent movies?

P&J obituaries writer and sometime-columnist Lindsay Bruce wrote on Twitter she was “Very excited about this… for me Everyman provides the ultimate date night: great entertainment with good food in comfort!”

The brand, which describes itself as “redefining cinema” on its website, offers comfy sofas instead of typical theatre seating, as well as fresh food and alcoholic drinks brought to where you’re sitting.

Sofa-style seating at a London Everyman Cinema. Picture: Shutterstock

Chris Hale wrote in the Evening Express Facebook comments: “Reading about how they operate elsewhere makes me very excited for this.

“Fingers crossed for more independent films than Aberdeen currently offers.”

However, Jeffrey Smith was unsure whether the ‘high-end’ selling point would work for Aberdonians: “I remember when Cineworld opened, they had a luxury cinema, was soon converted back to the normal screen. Same with Vue.

“If they build it, they will come. Or not!”

Exclusive: Everyman Cinema Aberdeen to open in Bon Accord Centre – and here’s all you need to know

