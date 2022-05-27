The reviews are in: Is new Everyman Cinema Aberdeen the ‘ultimate date night’ or a ‘waste of money’?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Even the most highly anticipated movies of the year are at the mercy of the critics.

A scathing review from a magazine, newspaper or person you trust could mean the difference between shelling out for a ticket and choosing to stay at home with a tub of ice cream.

And new cinemas are no different – especially when the owners have allowed for two years of build-up ahead of opening.

Yesterday, we broke the news that Everyman Cinema will be bringing a brand-new movie theatre to Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre in 2024.

It will be their northernmost location and their third in Scotland, after venues in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Just like The Last Jedi and The Godfather Part III, the decision to bring a fifth cinema to central Aberdeen has prompted a mix of strong opinions for and against.

However, it does look like the excitement is winning over disapproval at the moment.

Here’s what you had to say.

Your views on Everyman Cinema Aberdeen

Karen Molloy joined the conversation at the bottom of yesterday’s article and shared the experience of visiting one of the London locations, saying: “I’ve been to an Everyman near Crystal Palace and it blew me away.

“Stunning venue, unique and makes going to the cinema an actual experience.

“I’m delighted.

“Down there they have good offers which makes it a lot less expensive.”

The price of the tickets was a factor in some of the less enthusiastic comments.

Anyone who isn’t a child or concession could face paying up to £15 for some of the more popular weekend screenings – triple what some other Aberdeen cinemas cost.

Let us know what you think about the new cinema in our comments section at the foot of this article

Tony Bowie wrote on Facebook: “The city doesn’t need another cinema it needs something for kids to keep them out of trouble, especially with prices it will be sky high which is pointless when you get cheap tickets from Vue cinema… just saying.”

However, Ryan Callaghan said the new venue was an “excellent idea”, adding: “Most large shopping centres have entertainment options, why not Bon Accord also?

“If you want cheaper or more family focussed options then simply use the other cinemas.”

More independent movies?

P&J obituaries writer and sometime-columnist Lindsay Bruce wrote on Twitter she was “Very excited about this… for me Everyman provides the ultimate date night: great entertainment with good food in comfort!”

The brand, which describes itself as “redefining cinema” on its website, offers comfy sofas instead of typical theatre seating, as well as fresh food and alcoholic drinks brought to where you’re sitting.

Chris Hale wrote in the Evening Express Facebook comments: “Reading about how they operate elsewhere makes me very excited for this.

“Fingers crossed for more independent films than Aberdeen currently offers.”

However, Jeffrey Smith was unsure whether the ‘high-end’ selling point would work for Aberdonians: “I remember when Cineworld opened, they had a luxury cinema, was soon converted back to the normal screen. Same with Vue.

“If they build it, they will come. Or not!”