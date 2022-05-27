Shell garage in Aberdeen marks Grampian Pride weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Shell garage in Aberdeen marks Grampian Pride weekend

By Cameron Roy
May 27, 2022, 12:36 pm
Shell boss in the North Sea Simon Roddy, with garage employee Jacob. Shell, North Anderson Drive. Supplied by Simon Roddy/Linkedin.
Shell boss in the North Sea Simon Roddy, with garage employee Jacob. Shell, North Anderson Drive. Supplied by Simon Roddy/Linkedin.

A Shell garage in Aberdeen has been wrapped in a rainbow flag to mark the Grampain Pride tomorrow.

The North Anderson Drive garage has been wrapped in the Pride flag to mark the major LGBT+ celebrations.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in Grampian Pride, which includes a parade and events village.

Shell boss Simon Roddy took to social media to show his support for “pride by the North Sea.”

“Fantastic to to see an Aberdeen forecourt wrapped in the pride flag ready for Grampian Pride,” he wrote.

“It is located just minutes from our upstream office and one of the closest to our offshore North Sea assets.

The last Grampian Pride to be staged in person was three years ago. Picture by Heather Fowlie.

“Am really proud to see the steps we’ve made to become better allies to the LGBTQ+ community. This is a great celebration of our diversity, and a true testament of the hard work being done by our people to keep inclusion at the top of our priorities.

“To all who are attending the Pride parade from Shell, thank you. And to all others going, have a great time.”

Grampian Pride is celebrating its fifth year of encouraging people to “just be yourself” and is organised by Four Pillars LGBT+ Charity.

A parade will take place tomorrow setting off from Holburn Junction at 11am, with the event continuing at the Pride Village at Queens Links on the Beach Boulevard from 1pm.

The Pride event will consist of a march, various stalls, information about LGBT+ organisations and services, entertainment, key speakers, safe spaces, and a family area.

