Shell garage in Aberdeen marks Grampian Pride weekend

A Shell garage in Aberdeen has been wrapped in a rainbow flag to mark the Grampain Pride tomorrow.

The North Anderson Drive garage has been wrapped in the Pride flag to mark the major LGBT+ celebrations.

Thousands of people are expected to take part in Grampian Pride, which includes a parade and events village.

Shell boss Simon Roddy took to social media to show his support for “pride by the North Sea.”

“Fantastic to to see an Aberdeen forecourt wrapped in the pride flag ready for Grampian Pride,” he wrote.

“It is located just minutes from our upstream office and one of the closest to our offshore North Sea assets.

“Am really proud to see the steps we’ve made to become better allies to the LGBTQ+ community. This is a great celebration of our diversity, and a true testament of the hard work being done by our people to keep inclusion at the top of our priorities.

“To all who are attending the Pride parade from Shell, thank you. And to all others going, have a great time.”

Grampian Pride is celebrating its fifth year of encouraging people to “just be yourself” and is organised by Four Pillars LGBT+ Charity.

A parade will take place tomorrow setting off from Holburn Junction at 11am, with the event continuing at the Pride Village at Queens Links on the Beach Boulevard from 1pm.

The Pride event will consist of a march, various stalls, information about LGBT+ organisations and services, entertainment, key speakers, safe spaces, and a family area.