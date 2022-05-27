Macduff aquarium expansion, Peterhead cultural quarter and Fraserburgh seafood school in £20million Aberdeenshire Council vision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Macduff aquarium expansion, Peterhead cultural quarter and Fraserburgh seafood school in £20million Aberdeenshire Council vision

By Louise Glen
May 27, 2022, 9:14 pm Updated: May 27, 2022, 9:20 pm
Drawings for the Macduff aquarium expansion and Peterhead cultural quarter. Photo: Aberdeenshire Council.

An expansion to Macduff aquarium, a Peterhead cultural quarter and a seafood training school have been included in a £20million blueprint for the region from Aberdeenshire Council.

The local authority is making an application to the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund this July and hopes to get public support for its ambitious plans.

Having been shown the green light by full council in April, the teams behind the Aberdeenshire bid now have until July to submit its submission.

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of planning Paul Macari. Picture supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

Paul Macari, head of planning and economy at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “There can be no doubt that this is one of the biggest funding submissions this authority has ever made and, if successful, will be transformative for the towns and areas involved.

“The two projects at Macduff and Peterhead, in particular, will provide new cultural, educational and social opportunities and will increase the towns’ and the region’s attraction as a tourism destination for many years to come.”

David Duguid, MP for Banff and Buchan, said: “As Aberdeen’s award from the UK Government last year shows, the Levelling Up Fund provides an exciting opportunity to maximise the potential of the north-east and bring forward investment that will have a lasting benefit.”

Council officers are now progressing economic and financial appraisals and carrying out engagement on the projects with local communities.

What are the plans?

Macduff Aquarium

Under the proposed plans, a significant modernisation and extension to the existing aquarium at Macduff will be undertaken, enhancing the visitor experience with improved exhibits which capitalise on new technologies and provide immersive experiences.

A view of how Macduff Aquarium will look, if funding is approved. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

The council is also considering the potential to incorporate a lobster hatchery in the project, together with a flexible learning space to build partnerships with the further and higher education sector.

A cafe, restaurant and retail space could also potentially be created, with additional improvements to outdoor spaces including links to nearby coastal paths.

Fraserburgh

In Fraserburgh the plan is for a new multi-purpose Scottish Seafood Centre of Excellence would be constructed on a prominent seaward site in the town.

To be owned and operated by the Scottish White Fish Producers’ Association (SWFPA), the aim is to support a vision for the north-east of Scotland to become the destination of choice for investment in skills, youth employment, workforce development, technology and operating standards with supporting excellence in all aspects of the fishing, seafood and related value chain.

How the Scottish Seafood Centre of Excellence would look in Fraserburgh. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

Facilities under consideration include classrooms and training facilities, a test kitchen and demonstration space, a cookery school and office accommodation.

Peterhead

In Peterhead, the creation of a cultural quarter in Peterhead will, it is hoped, help revitalise the heart of the town by transforming the disused Arbuthnot House into a new destination museum and cultural hub.

The desire is to provide a modern facility in a sensitively-restored historic building to showcase Aberdeenshire’s extensive historic collections and attract temporary national exhibitions.

Peterhead cultural quarter. Supplied by Aberdeenshire Council.

In addition, multi-purpose and workshop spaces would be provided to support participation and learning. The facility would include a café or restaurant with views of the harbour, overlooking a new public plaza created in Broad Street featuring significant green space.

The project is also aiming to refurbish the existing Arbuthnot Museum and Library building on the town’s St Peter Street with potential options for use including space for business and/or community use.

For more information and access to the online engagement running until June 17, visit: https://engage.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/hub-page/levelling-up-bids

More from the Press and Journal

