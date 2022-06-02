Excitement builds as Keith traditional music festival announces full line-up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Keith Traditional Music and Song Association (TMSA) has announced its full line-up for this years festival.

The festival, which was first held in 1976, will be held live for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.

It will take place from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12.

Folk group Manran had previously been announced as headliners for Saturday night.

See the lineup for the festival below:

Friday

A Bothy Ballads & Other Songs

Old Time Dance with music from Robert Whitehead & his Scottish Dance Band

Informal music session with Steven Carcary & The Mayfield Group

Saturday

Official TMSA competitions

The Bothy Ballad Competition

Informal music sessions at various locations

The winners from the virtual competitions will perform in a Prizewinners Concert

Concert in the Bowling Club

Manran

Sunday

Bairns Ceilidh

Open Air Concert

Chorus Quaich Competition

Farewell Concert

‘Open singing up to everyone who wants to take part’

Festival committee chairman Kathleen Anderson said: “We have, once again, managed to attract a high-quality list of guest artists with a good mix of music and song with guest artists from all over the country.

“We’ve all missed live music so much so we can’t wait!

“The sing-a-rounds and sessions open the playing and singing up to everyone who wants to take part and I am sure that these will be as popular as ever.

For more information about the festival, visit here.