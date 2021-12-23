Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Deeside distillery granted a royal warrant

By Kelly Wilson
December 23, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 23, 2021, 11:46 am
Royal Lochnagar distillery manager Sean Phillips with special cask carrying the royal arms
Royal Lochnagar Distillery is celebrating after achieving special royal recognition.

The Crathie-based distillery has been granted a royal warrant for its regular supply of goods to the royal household.

It allows Royal Lochnagar to display the royal arms on its Highland single malt scotch whiskies and at the distillery, a mile from Balmoral Estate.

Historic royal association

The official honour comes over 170 years since the whisky maker added “royal” to its name.

Founded in 1845 as New Lochnagar, named after a nearby mountain, it was renamed Royal Lochnagar three years later after a visit by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

His Royal Highness the Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay has continued the royal patronage, having visited the distillery on three occasions, most recently in 2018.

‘Great privilege’

Lochnagar Distillery director Ewan Andrew, who has been appointed as grantee for the royal warrant, said: “Being granted a royal warrant is a great privilege for everyone associated with Royal Lochnagar.

“The distillery has a long association with the royal family and it is a source of great pride that we have become scotch whisky distillers by appointment to her majesty the Queen.”

To mark the honour, the first cask filled at the distillery after the granting of the royal warrant has gone on public display, bearing the Scottish royal arms against a royal Lochnagar blue background.

It was hand painted by artist Thomas Oates, son of a senior carriage restorer whose family has worked for generations at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace.

Duke of Rothesay, Prince Charles on a visit to the Royal Lochnagar Distillery in 2018. Picture by KENNY ELRICK

Royal Lochnagar distillery manager Sean Phillips said: “This is a very special day for all the team at Royal Lochnagar.

“Not only to be granted the royal warrant, but also to have the Scottish Royal Arms painted so beautifully on one of our casks by Thomas Oates, is an honour and privilege.”

The distillery welcomes over 20,000 visitors each year for tours and tastings.

Royal Lochnagar is the fifth royal warrant granted to a brand owned by whisky giant, Diageo, with warrants also held by John Walker & Sons (Johnnie Walker) as Scotch Whisky Distillers, Justerini & Brooks as Wine & Spirits Merchant, The Pimm’s Company as Distillers & Compounders, and Gin Distillers Tanqueray Gordon & Company.

