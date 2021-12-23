Deeside distillery granted a royal warrant

An error occurred. Please try again.

Royal Lochnagar Distillery is celebrating after achieving special royal recognition.

The Crathie-based distillery has been granted a royal warrant for its regular supply of goods to the royal household.

It allows Royal Lochnagar to display the royal arms on its Highland single malt scotch whiskies and at the distillery, a mile from Balmoral Estate.

Historic royal association

The official honour comes over 170 years since the whisky maker added “royal” to its name.

Founded in 1845 as New Lochnagar, named after a nearby mountain, it was renamed Royal Lochnagar three years later after a visit by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

His Royal Highness the Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay has continued the royal patronage, having visited the distillery on three occasions, most recently in 2018.

‘Great privilege’

Lochnagar Distillery director Ewan Andrew, who has been appointed as grantee for the royal warrant, said: “Being granted a royal warrant is a great privilege for everyone associated with Royal Lochnagar.

“The distillery has a long association with the royal family and it is a source of great pride that we have become scotch whisky distillers by appointment to her majesty the Queen.”

To mark the honour, the first cask filled at the distillery after the granting of the royal warrant has gone on public display, bearing the Scottish royal arms against a royal Lochnagar blue background.

It was hand painted by artist Thomas Oates, son of a senior carriage restorer whose family has worked for generations at the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace.

Royal Lochnagar distillery manager Sean Phillips said: “This is a very special day for all the team at Royal Lochnagar.

“Not only to be granted the royal warrant, but also to have the Scottish Royal Arms painted so beautifully on one of our casks by Thomas Oates, is an honour and privilege.”

The distillery welcomes over 20,000 visitors each year for tours and tastings.

Royal Lochnagar is the fifth royal warrant granted to a brand owned by whisky giant, Diageo, with warrants also held by John Walker & Sons (Johnnie Walker) as Scotch Whisky Distillers, Justerini & Brooks as Wine & Spirits Merchant, The Pimm’s Company as Distillers & Compounders, and Gin Distillers Tanqueray Gordon & Company.