Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash on A97 near Kildrummy

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital following a crash on the A97 Kildrummy to Glenkindie road near Alford.

Emergency services were called to the one-vehicle incident in Aberdeenshire at about 11.30am on Sunday.

Locals reported seeing an air ambulance land near the scene to take the man to hospital.

It is understood his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have confirmed the road was closed for about one hour before reopening again.

A spokeswoman said: “Officers were called around 11.30am on Sunday to the A97 near Kildrummy following reports of a one-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

“Emergency services, including the air ambulance, attended and the male motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital.”