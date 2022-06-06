Post Office workers across Scotland strike over pay dispute

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Post Office workers across Scotland are on strike today as part of a pay dispute.

Services provided by Post Office Cash Services in Scotland have “ground to a halt” due to the national industrial action.

All cash delivery and collection services have been impacted while members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) take to the picket lines.

This included the full Aberdeen team, who gathered on Justice Mill Lane.

The union said Post Office management are insisting on a pay freeze for 2021-2022, and an “insulting” pay increase of 2.5% for 2022-2023.

‘A last resort’

Alan Robertson, the Post Office Limited area representative for supply chain, was at the picket line in Aberdeen this morning.

He said: “The pay offers have been derisory so far – a 2.5% increase and a lump sum of £500 is clearly not good enough.

“These workers take cash and valuables into post offices up as far as Wick and the islands and down as far as Forfar. They worked throughout the pandemic as post offices were the only shops open on the high streets.

“They put their own lives and their family’s lives at risk, doing a job that is already risky. It’s an outrage this has not been recognised. Key workers deserve a decent reward for working through a heavy time. Giving them nothing is an insult.”

Mr Robertson said there had been a 100% walk-out in Aberdeen where there is a total of six union members.

“They are all behind this strike,” he added. “This is a last resort.”

Meanwhile, dozens of union members took strike action outside Royston House in Glasgow.

Working to resolve dispute

Carole Bowmaker, CWU Post Office Ltd area representative, said: “Across the country, operations have ground to a halt at Post Office Limited.

“This is a reflection of how workers feel over Post Office’s ill-conceived policy on pay.

“We thank the public, who have given us a massive amount of sympathy and solidarity, and we urge Post Office Limited to wise up and get back around the table and resolve this dispute.”

Around 3,500 union members are involved in the dispute.

There were walk outs from Crown Post Offices all over the country on Saturday, which means there are no cash collections or deliveries to post offices today.

A Post Office spokesman said: “We want to assure our customers that Post Office branches are unaffected by CWU strike action today and are open as normal.

“We’re disappointed that the CWU have made the decision to strike but remain hopeful that we can reach a pay agreement soon.”