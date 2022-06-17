Missing 15-year-old girl from Peterhead has been found By Cameron Roy June 17, 2022, 1:19 pm Updated: June 18, 2022, 11:26 am 0 The 19-year-old is due to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, June 20. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A girl who went missing from Peterhead has been found “safe and well”. Anya Murphy, 15, was reported missing from Victoria Park in Peterhead on Friday, June 17. Officers have now confirmed she has been found “safe and well” and have thanked the public for their assistance. We are pleased to report that 15-year-old Anya Murphy, who was last seen in Victoria Park in Peterhead yesterday, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our information. Posted by North East Police Division on Saturday, 18 June 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Missing Inverness woman found safe and well Teenager believed to be missing in Aberdeen found safe and well Police renew appeal to trace 71-year-old man missing in Highlands four weeks on Missing Aberdeen woman Joan McIntosh, 55, found