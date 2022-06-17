Missing 15-year-old girl from Peterhead has been found

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A girl who went missing from Peterhead has been found “safe and well”.

Anya Murphy, 15, was reported missing from Victoria Park in Peterhead on Friday, June 17.

Officers have now confirmed she has been found “safe and well” and have thanked the public for their assistance.

We are pleased to report that 15-year-old Anya Murphy, who was last seen in Victoria Park in Peterhead yesterday, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to everyone who shared our information. Posted by North East Police Division on Saturday, 18 June 2022