Fire crews called to late-night fire at Stuartfield near Mintlaw By Ross Hempseed June 19, 2022, 8:31 am Fire crews were called to a fire near Stuartfield south-west of Mintlaw. Six fire appliances were called out after receiving reports of a fire near the small village of Stuartfield south-west of Mintlaw. Scottish Fire and Rescue were dispatched after receiving a call that a fire had erupted at a house at around 9.45pm on Saturday, June 18. Six appliances and 30 crew were on the scene at 10pm to battle the blaze which had engulfed a house and vehicle parked outside. The property was located just outside Stuartfield and so there were no nearby buildings where the fire could have spread to. Shared from another page. Big fire round Beeches Posted by Stuartfield Community Association on Saturday, 18 June 2022 Crews battled the blaze for several hours before dispatchers received the stop message just before 2am on June 19. They remained on the scene until 5.30am as a precaution. A SFRS spokeswoman says that "the incident has been left with the police". More to Follow.