Fire crews called to late-night fire at Stuartfield near Mintlaw

Six fire appliances were called out after receiving reports of a fire near the small village of Stuartfield south-west of Mintlaw.

Scottish Fire and Rescue were dispatched after receiving a call that a fire had erupted at a house at around 9.45pm on Saturday, June 18.

Six appliances and 30 crew were on the scene at 10pm to battle the blaze which had engulfed a house and vehicle parked outside.

The property was located just outside Stuartfield and so there were no nearby buildings where the fire could have spread to.

Crews battled the blaze for several hours before dispatchers received the stop message just before 2am on June 19.

They remained on the scene until 5.30am as a precaution.

A SFRS spokeswoman says that “the incident has been left with the police”.

